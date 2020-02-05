Trump’s Impeachment Trial, Day Who Cares Anymore: The End Is Almost Here

Alan Gambrell demonstrates outside of the U.S. Capitol on Feb. 5, 2020, in Washington, D. C. Photo : Sarah Silbiger ( Getty Images )

The vote is today and we all have known for weeks, if not months, that the vote is going to go to Team Evil. The Senate will vote on whether to remove President Donald Trump for attempting to bully Ukraine into declaring that they would open an investigation into Trump’s political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter, in exchange for military aid that was already approved by Congress. While everyone is expected to vote along party lines, meaning Trump will remain in office until he does something else illegal, or morally corrupt, or both, S enator Doug Jones (D-Ala.) is being applauded for having a spine.



Doug Jones is a Democrat from a red state. So far, his claim to fame is beating out a horse-riding, accused pedophile to win his seat. Oh, and who helped him win his seat? Just the greatest superheroes in American politics: black women. Did I mention that Jones is a Democrat? Well, the big news is that Jones is going to vote to convict President Trump despite being a Democrat in a red state because he’s up for reelection. Which basically means, it’s a death sentence to go against red states’ lord and savior, Donald Trump, but he’s going to do it anyway .



Advertisement

“After many sleepless nights, I have reluctantly concluded that the evidence is sufficient to convict the President for both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress,” he said in a statement, the Hill notes.



Why are Jones’ nights sleepless? Because Jones is a cold punk who used black women to help him win his seat only to abandon them after being elected. It isn’t that Jones doesn’t believe that the president is guilty, it’s that he knows that saying so publicly means that he might not get reelected. He even added that he “reluctantly concluded,” which is a dog whistle to the right that says “Come on, y’all know I wanted to vote with you but the way my party is set up…”



Jones added: “The president’s actions demonstrate a belief that he is above the law, that Congress has no power whatsoever in questioning or examining his actions, and that all who do so, do so at their peril. That belief, unprecedented in the history of this country, simply must not be permitted to stand,” NBC News reports.



According to NBC News, 67 votes are needed to convict the president and while a shit ton of Republicans have come out and noted that what the president did was wrong, they don’t have the spines to vote in favor of his removal from office.



Advertisement

But I guess Jones is a modicum better than Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), “who called for the president to be censured instead of removed on Monday.” He told NBC News Wednesday morning that he’s been agonizing over the decision and hinted that because he’s a Democrat in a racist state, he’s leaning toward acquittal .

“It’s been very difficult for me. It really has. I know my state and I know my people well. But I know this country well and I feel very strong about the decision I’ll make,” he said, adding that he was crestfallen over the petty politics between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, during the State of the Union speech Tuesday night.

Advertisement

“I thought all of it, all of it was very bad. From the president not shaking the hand (of the speaker) to the response. Not good. Not good,” he said, referring to Pelosi tearing up a copy of Trump’s speech. “We need to unite the country. The country needs to be united.”

The vote that will ultimately lead to Trump remaining in office and thus won’t heal shit is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET.