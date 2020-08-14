Trump’s COVID-19 Task Force Wasted No Time Throwing Georgia and Gov. Brian Kemp Under the Coronavirus Bus

White House coronavirus task force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak during a news conference about his administration’s response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic at the White House on July 23, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Remember when kiss-ass election th ief Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp was eager to show Trump that he was an obedient Trump soldier by refusing to implement a statewide mandatory mask law? Oh, Kemp was showing out for the president. He reportedly purchased a Camaro and then rode in front of the White House doing donuts hoping Trump would be impressed and dump Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and allow Kemp the opportunity to shine his shoes.



Advertisement

OK, fine. Kemp didn’t get a Camaro and didn’t do donuts on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. but don’t act like it’s not above him.



Anyway, Kemp totally wanted a pat on the head for opening Georgia up well before it was time, and now, Trump’s coronavirus task force is using Georgia as the template for what not to do.



Advertisement

They literally noted that Georgia’s “widespread and expanding community viral spread” and the current policies (which fall squarely in Gov. Brian Kemp’s lap) aren’t enough to curtail COVID-19.

According to AJC, the presidential task force even strongly recommended that Georgia adopt a statewide mandatory mask movement. Remember that it was Kemp who was willing to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms just to please Trump’s maskless bullshit. He’s since dropped his lawsuit because ridiculous.



“Current mitigation efforts are not having a sufficient impact,” the report said. The report also called Kemp a fucking idiot who stole the governor ship from Stacey Abrams. (Fine, the report didn’t say this.)



The report also noted that Georgia, one of the first states to reopen after a national shutdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, “businesses, such as nightclubs, bars and gyms, currently open with some restrictions in Georgia, should be closed in the highest risk counties,” the AJC reports.



Advertisement

The report recommends that indoor dining be restricted and the number of diners remain limited to the number of folks who can be safely seated 6 feet apart. Social gatherings that had been capped at 50, should now be limited to 10 or fewer.



What might be more puzzling is that Atlanta only learned of these reported recommendations after the AJC “obtained the White House Coronavirus Task Force recommendations for Georgia, dated Aug. 9, from a source.”



Advertisement

“These are public health data and they should be publicly available,” Dr. Melanie Thompson, principal investigator of the AIDS Research Consortium of Atlanta, told AJC.



As it stands Georgia is one of 16 states without a statewide mandate as Kemp believes that a statewide mandate is “unnecessary and unenforceable.”



Advertisement

“Governor Kemp is aligning himself with anti-science extremists who believe that masks don’t help, the virus is a hoax and we should all just bury our heads in the sand and pray the virus goes away,” said State Rep. Beth Moore told the AJC. “The fact that a school whistleblower effort is even necessary to ensure the protection of students, faculty and their families demonstrates how poorly Kemp has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Georgia.”



And all Gov. Kemp was trying to do was make the president happy.

Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!