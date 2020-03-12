Trump’s Bizarre Coronavirus Speech Included a Hot Mic F-bomb and a Request for ‘White Stuff’

Photo : Doug Mills-Pool ( Getty Images )

In a televised speech from the Oval Office on Wednesday, President Trump continued his “I don’t give a shit about you people” tour, delivering a lackluster speech that included a travel ban for noncitizens coming from Europe, but didn’t include the U.K, because well, three Trump golf courses are located there.



And, if all of this bullshitery wasn’t enough, Trump was caught on a hot mic before giving his apathetic monologue where he can be heard dropping the presidential “F-bomb” and asking for “white stuff.”

In the speech, Trump did what Trump does best: lie, protect his investments, take credit for something he didn’t do and tell America to calm the fuck down as the Thanos of viruses continues to dance around the globe to Lil Jon’s “Snap Yo Fingers.”



From Politico:



The U.S. government proclamation initiating the ban targets 26 European countries that comprise a visa-free travel zone known as the Schengen Area. The United Kingdom, which is home to Trump Turnberry and Trump International Golf Links, and Ireland, which is home to another Trump-branded hotel and golf course at Doonbeg, do not participate in the Schengen Area. Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania are also not part of the Schengen Area. All three of the resorts are struggling financially.

The biggest issue with Trump’s speech is that ban on Europe makes no fucking sense. The virus is already here, chilling. The ban should have been issued last month when Trump was busy perpetuating the idea that the coronavirus was a myth being perpetuated by the fake news media to destroy his reelection campaign efforts.



Twitter took Trump to task for his weird-ass speech:



And as if it were proof that Trump hates us all, once his low-level speech was done, the hot mic caught Trump exhaling a really long “Okkkaaay” as if he were ready to get back to destroying the rest of America.

