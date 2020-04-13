Trump Retweets #FireFauci Because He Hates People Who Tell the Truth

Photo : JIM WATSON ( Getty Images )

The president is not only a liar, he demands that the people around him push his lies as truth.



To this end, it’s always only been a matter of time before the president started looking for ways to get rid of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases .

Maybe it’s because Dr. Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, wants America to be safe during the coronavirus. Maybe it’s because Dr. Fauci is a good person, so he doesn’t want to lie to the people during a global pandemic. Maybe Dr. Fauci doesn’t give a shit about the economy during a time when people are dying at alarming rates.



To date, Dr. Fauci’s biggest crime is that he contradicts the president’s lies, and that is enough for the president to start entertaining the idea of firing him from his position.



On Sunday the prolific tweeter of falsehoods retweeted a follower who called for Dr. Fauci’s job.



Since the coronavirus pandemic hit, Trump has been doing press briefings that literally serve as revisionist history retellings of events we’ve all lived through. This isn’t just lying, this is “walking in on your toddler with a mouth full of cookies swearing that he didn’t eat anything”-level lying. This is the president during the worst health crisis in the last 100 years trying to save face because people died due to his indecisive inability to give a shit about anything other than his tanning bed settings.



Who knows what spawned the latest rift between Dr. Fauci and Trump, but it could’ve been his appearance with CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday morning in which Dr. Fauci noted that earlier efforts by the Trump administration to implement social distancing could’ve saved more lives.

“I mean, obviously, you could logically say that if you had a process that was ongoing and you started mitigation earlier, you could have saved lives,” Dr. Fauci said, CNN reports.

“Obviously, no one is going to deny that. But what goes into those decisions is complicated,” added Fauci, who is a key member of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force. “But you’re right; I mean, obviously, if we had right from the very beginning shut everything down, it may have been a little bit different. But there was a lot of pushback about shutting things down back then.”

Hours after this appearance, Trump retweeted a user who said it was “Time to #FireFauci.” The tweet also praised Trump’s travel restrictions against China in early February, which has become Trump’s lone talking point in the fight against COVID-19.

Someone might want to tell Dr. Fauci, America’s last hope for the truth about anything coming from the White House, to start packing his things, as we’ve seen this show with the revolving door of White House staff who’ve committed the inexcusable error of telling the truth after Trump told his lies . In this administration, that alone is a fireable offense.