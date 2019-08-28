Trump Reportedly Told Aides Not to Worry About Breaking the Law to Get the Wall Built Because He’ll Pardon Them

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

President Donald Trump needs the wall, some wall, any wall to be built before November 2020 or his presidency will be seen as an abject failure by those still left on the Trump Titanic. This wall—the physical symbol of racial hatred—which will span the U.S.-Mexico border, has become the standard for which Trump will be measured by his white-nationalist cronies. He can’t stand in front of his base and tell them he’s full of shit, so he has to have a wall—tangible proof that he’s made good on at least one of his promises, considering just about everything else he’s told them has been a lie.



The Washington Post reports that Trump has gotten so desperate for this wall that literally only racists want that he’s told some aides that if they break any laws to make the wall happen, not to worry, because he’ll pardon them.



The Post noted that current and former officials involved with the project have noted that this has been said to them (they claimed the president is joking), but do we really need proof that a corrupt president is sending out pardon promises like the goon he is? I mean, seriously, who doesn’t believe that Trump said this?

From the Post:

The president has told senior aides that a failure to deliver on the signature promise of his 2016 campaign would be a letdown to his supporters and an embarrassing defeat. With the election 14 months away and hundreds of miles of fencing plans still in blueprint form, Trump has held regular White House meetings for progress updates and to hasten the pace, according to several people involved in the discussions. When aides have suggested that some orders are illegal or unworkable, Trump has suggested he would pardon the officials if they would just go ahead, aides said. He has waved off worries about contracting procedures and the use of eminent domain, saying “take the land,” according to officials who attended the meetings. “Don’t worry, I’ll pardon you,” he has told officials in meetings about the wall. “He said people expected him to build a wall, and it had to be done by the election,” one former official said.

Trump’s also asked that the steel barriers be painted black and topped with sharpened tips, akin to some Game of Thrones shit .

*Oh, and Trump also wants them to paint menacing skulls and whatever else the Hell’s Angels wear on their vest because he don’t want no bitch-ass wall.

Trump’s been claiming that this wall was being built for some time now, and the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol said it “has constructed over 60 miles of ‘new’ border wall system along the Southwest border since 2017 and expects to complete 450 miles by the end of 2020.”

Here’s to hoping that this wall is made out of Legos and is toppled by a dog that doesn’t understand what’s going on. Also, it’s easier to get pardoned by the Trump administration than it is to get a damn chicken sandwich from Popeyes.

