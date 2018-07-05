Photo: Larry Busacca (Getty Images)

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, aka Aunt Lydia, isn’t going anywhere but her team of notorious apologists for Trump’s White House just got stronger by adding former co-president of Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network Bill Shine.



According to CNBC, Shine is set to takeover the old position once held by Trump’s fake daughter, Hope Hicks, as the president’s assistant and deputy chief of staff for communications.

The former top executive “brings over two decades of television programming, communications, and management experience to the role,” the White House said in a statement, viewed by CNBC.

Shine left Fox in May 2017 after his failure to promptly handle several sexual harassment allegations made against then-Fox Chairman Roger Ailes and talk-show host Bill O’Reilly, both of whom also left the network, according to the Los Angeles Times.

According to CNBC, Shine had been at Trump’s favorite news station for more than 20 years. Fox News pundit and resident asshole, Sean Hannity—Trump’s friend and most staunch defender, whose is also a good friend to Shine—cried the whitest Twitter tears upon learning that Shine was resigning from the news station in 2017.

Advertisement

CNBC notes that Hannity even considers himself as the administration’s “shadow” chief of staff. Nope, no collusion here. Nothing to see.



Axios reports that Shine will attend a rally for Republican Senate candidate Matt Rosendale and Rep. Greg Gianforte in Montana with President Trump.

Advertisement

Talk about failing forward, Shine left his position with Fox News only to land in the White House, which has effectively become the swamp of used, biased-news media has-beens.

Look, Shine isn’t taking this job because he needs the money. He’s paid. This is pure speculation here, but if my spidey-senses are correct, Shine will hold this position for a few months, at best, before Sarah Huckabee Sanders announces that she will be resigning to spend more time with her family, and Shine takes over her formal position as Satan’s mouthpiece.

Again, this is pure speculation, but many times, I’m always kind of right.