Ex-president Donald Trump has finally ponied up the $110,000 he owned on a contempt fine for failing to turn over subpoenaed documents in a New York civil investigation of his business practices. But he’s not off the hook on the contempt rap just yet.



Trump was found in contempt of the subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James in April and ordered to pay $10,000 per day until he turned over the requested documents or had his attorneys prepare paperwork that officially attested that he didn’t have what James’ office was looking for.

Today, James’ office said Trump has paid up, but still hasn’t complied with the remaining requirements of the judge’s order, which could leave him in jeopardy of more fines, CNBC reported.



But as of 12:15 p.m. ET on Friday, the former president’s lawyers had not completed a third condition: submitting new affidavits that give more detail about their search for documents sought by the investigators, the spokesperson said. The $10,000 daily fine against Trump was imposed on April 25. It was halted after Trump’s lawyers on May 6 provided Engoron with 66 pages of documents detailing their efforts to locate the records requested by James’ office.

Trump, of course, is facing legal woes seemingly from every end. Fulton County, Ga., prosecutor Fani Willis is still conducting a criminal probe into whether Trump broke the law in a recorded phone call from January 2021 in which he asked the Georgia secretary of state to “find” him enough votes to overturn the results of the state’s presidential election.



On Capitol Hill, Rep. Bennie Thompson’s House committee is investigating the Jan. 6 riots and whether Trump or anyone in his circle violated the law leading up to the violence. In addition to James’ investigation, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is conducting a parallel criminal investigation into whether Trump broke any laws by misrepresenting financial documents in his businesses.