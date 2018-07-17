Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

The biggest problem with having a habitual liar in the highest office in the land is that a habitual liar is in the highest office in the land. On Monday, during a press conference with Russian president and resident Russian thug with the passcode to America’s wifi, Vladimir Putin, Trump stood on a global stage and said exactly what he felt.



When Trump was asked who he believed, Russia or U.S. intelligence when is comes to election interference in the 2016 election and whether he’d warn Putin never to do it again, the president of the United States sided with Russia. Below is the president’s unedited response to the question.

So let me just say that we have two thoughts. You have groups that are wondering why the FBI never took the server. Why haven’t they taken the server? Why was the FBI told to leave the office of the Democratic National Committee? I’ve been wondering that. I’ve been asking that for months and months, and I’ve been tweeting it out and calling it out on social media. Where is the server? I want to know, where is the server? And what is the server saying? With that being said, all I can do is ask the question. My people came to me — Dan Coats came to me and some others — they said they think it’s Russia. I have President Putin; he just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. But I have — I have confidence in both parties. I really believe that this will probably go on for a while, but I don’t think it can go on without finding out what happened to the server. What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman that worked on the DNC? Where are those servers? They’re missing. Where are they? What happened to Hillary Clinton’s emails? Thirty-three thousand emails gone — just gone. I think, in Russia, they wouldn’t be gone so easily. I think it’s a disgrace that we can’t get Hillary Clinton’s 33,000 emails. So I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today. And what he did is an incredible offer; he offered to have the people working on the case come and work with their investigators with respect to the 12 people. I think that’s an incredible offer. Okay? Thank you.

Now the president is backtracking most of that, and not because he doesn’t believe it, but because the fallout has been damaging to his disastrous presidency and he couldn’t even do that correctly.

On Tuesday, Trump claimed that he misspoke but still refused to put the blame on Russia.

“I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place,” Trump said, reading from a prepared statement in front of reporters at the White House, The Hill reports.

Because Trump couldn’t leave well enough alone and because he always has to go off script, he added: “Could be other people also. A lot of people out there.”

If all of this isn’t confusing enough, Trump now claims that he meant to say that he sees no reason why Russia wouldn’t be responsible for interfering in the 2016 election. Except on Monday, in front of the bully and the nation, Trump said the exact opposite, in short, throwing American intelligence agencies under the bus.

“It should have been obvious,” he added. “So you can put that in and I think that probably clarifies things.”



Should it have been? In fact, I don’t know if it’s obvious now. The president currently has a shirtless calendar of Putin on his desk, but he’d like America to believe that what he really meant was to be tough on Putin.

Yeah, right. In the words of Beyoncé’s husband “We don’t believe you, you need more people.”

The president is a liar. That is a fact. And he will say anything to get what he wants. And, this is what happens when 53 percent of white women voters vote for a spineless coward who’s smitten with a Russian gangster.