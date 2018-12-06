Photo: Amilcar Orfali (Getty Images)

President Clark Griswald would have white midwesterners believe that he’s the tough-on-borders president, minus, of course, his genius immigrant wife and her parents. He would have southern whites believing that he’s the build-a-wall president that’s going to keep migrants from coming into the country and stealing all the good jobs. He would like to have upper crust northern whites believing that it’s migrants that are responsible for the opiate addiction and as such, they must be separated from their children at the border and sent packing.



... Unless it’s a Trump golf course.

Then, well, America is not only a place for foreign workers but a place where at least one undocumented worker has been since 2o13. And in that time that undocumented worker found a way to maintain a job that allowed her to take care of herself and never committed one crime that seems to be infectious among the massive influx of migration that Trump openly spews during his Klan rallies.

On Thursday, the New York Times profiled Victorina Morales, who has worked at Trump’s New Jersey golf club, and came out as an undocumented immigrant. She reportedly crossed the border in 1999 illegally and began working at the Bedminster, N.J., resort in 2013 using “phony” immigration papers to secure employment. Her job included making beds, cleaning his toilets and dusting his “golf trophies” many of which he purchased. Seriously, have you ever seen this man play golf?

Morales, who has not joined MS-13, noted that she was fully aware that speaking about her situation could lead to deportation or worse, an actual conversation with Trump. She added that two of her supervisors at the haughty golf club who knew of her immigration status helped her keep her job. The newspaper also notes that there is no record that Trump or anyone at the Trump Organization knew of her status.

Because the Trump Organization is run by the same birds that worked for the Wicked Witch of the West, a statement issued to the Hill noted that “if an employee submitted false documentation in an attempt to circumvent the law, they will be terminated immediately.”

Trump has created a fake beef between him and a caravan of murderous immigrants who want to invade the U.S. and kill with impunity. Much like Tekashi 6ix9ine before him, Trump is a troll who creates imaginary problems so that he can solve them and look like the hero in the end.

From the Hill:

He launched his presidential campaign in 2015 by describing some Mexican immigrants as “rapists” and other criminals and has more recently described a group of Central American migrants seeking asylum as “invaders” and “thugs.” Most of those migrants hail from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras. In response to the approaching caravan, Trump has directed troops be deployed to the border and has signed a proclamation barring some immigrants from declaring asylum. The latter order has been challenged in court.

Morales and another woman, Sandra Diaz, who worked at the NJ golf club as an undocumented immigrant but is now a legal resident, approached the Times through a lawyer wanting to tell their story because they are tired of the president’s bullshit.

“We are tired of the abuse, the insults, the way he talks about us when he knows that we are here helping him make money,” Diaz told the newspaper. “We sweat it out to attend to his every need and have to put up with his humiliation.”

And this should tell you all you need to know about what a fucking disposal bag of used pig grease the president is when a woman is willing to risk deportation just to say publicly, “Fuck this guy!”

“These women have shown tremendous bravery in bringing forth their allegations against such a powerful family,” Anibal Romero, an attorney representing Morales and Diaz, told the Times.

Just know that the president has been publicly embarrassed by this New York Times exclusive which means he’s surely going to go through the three stages of Trump.