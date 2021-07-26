Trump Muses About LeBron James Having Sexual Reassignment Surgery to Compete in Women’s Sports

There are several topics that the former president of the United States should never discuss: race relations, weight loss, golf, and transgender anything.



On Saturday, the weathered pumpkin decided during his two-hour-long rambling babble-fest in Phoenix, Ariz. that he was going to make a transgender joke about LeBron James—and well, it’s about as stupid as you’d expect.



According to Business Insider, Trump speculated during the “Rally to Protect Our Elections” that the future Hall of Famer could get sexual reassignment surgery and compete in women’s sports because the president has never seen the Oscar-snubbed seminal classic, Juwanna Mann.

And because the former president has never been one to stop while he’s behind, he continued claiming that if he were the coach of a women’s sports team he’d make inappropriate comments to the women and show up unannounced in their locker rooms he’d build his squad using transgender athletes.



“If I were a coach, I wouldn’t be talking to too many women as we know women,” he said. “I’d be getting some of these people that...they’re ‘women.’”



Trump continued his wildly obsessive fantasy about James, adding: “Somebody said that if LeBron James ever decided to get the operation, how would he be on the court? How would he be?” he mused.



Business Insider notes that “James identifies as male and has never publicly expressed a desire to undergo gender confirmation surgery.”



As we all know, this isn’t the first time the former president has fixed his anus shaped lips to come for the king. The grand wizard of white supremacy once called the Los Angeles Lakers star “racist” and “divisive” after James tweeted a response to the police killing of Ohio teenager Ma’Khia Bryant in April.



For the record, these types of “jokes” have been made for some time and they have never been funny.



“The idea that allowing girls who are transgender to compete in girls’ sports leads to male domination of female sports is based on a flawed understanding of what it means to be transgender and a misrepresentation of nondiscrimination laws,” several sports organizations, including the Women’s Sports Foundation and the Tucker Center for Research on Girls & Women in Sport, wrote in a letter supporting the Equality Act in 2019, the Independent reports. “Transgender girls are girls and transgender women are women.”

