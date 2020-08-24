Trump Might Not Know New York Attorney General Letitia James, But He’s Gonna Learn Tuhday

New York Attorney General Letitia James Photo : Michael M. Santiago ( Getty Images )

I keep trying to tell y’all this, and I feel like this is not getting to the people in the back, but New York Attorney General Letitia James did not come here to play with you and your little friends. She, of the James family, which includes such luminaries as: LeBron, Jesse, King, Etta, Rick, and Trinidad, comes from a long line of people who shut the front door because they understand that their mother’s air conditioning is not trying to cool the whole damn neighborhood.



Maybe you’ve heard the name before? That might because she’s trying to take down a good-ole-white boys club more commonly known as the National Rifle Association.

And now the New York attorney general, casually known as Tish although everyone calls her Ms. James, is going after Trump’s private business for reportedly inflating the value of its assets according to a legal filing, Monday, the Washington Post reports.



From the Post:



In the filing, signed by a deputy to Attorney General Letitia James, the attorney general’s office said it is investigating Trump’s use of “Statements of Financial Condition” — documents Trump sent to lenders, summarizing his assets and debts. The filing asks a New York state judge to compel the Trump Organization to provide information it has been withholding from investigators — including a subpoena seeking an interview with the president’s son Eric. The attorney general’s office said it began investigating after Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, told Congress in February 2019 that Trump had used these statements to inflate his net worth to lenders.

Eric Trump was initially supposed to be interviewed in late July but abruptly canceled that shit upon learning that “Tish” was Letitia James. The Trump not named Ivanka or Donald Jr. is now refusing to be interviewed and having his lawyers do the talking and they are claiming that, “We cannot allow the requested interview to go forward … pursuant to those rights afforded to every individual under the Constitution,” the Post reports.

The Post notes that much of the investigation has been left out of the filing, but three Trump properties valuations were listed: “a Los Angeles golf course, an office building at 40 Wall St. and a country estate called “Seven Springs” in Westchester County, N.Y.”

The Post has been following Trump’s money since the president took office and has noted that Trump inflated “the potential sale value of the Seven Springs property in a ‘Statement of Financial Condition’ — a type of document he sent to potential lenders to demonstrate his wealth.”

Also from the Post:

In 2011, Trump’s statement claimed that the property had been “zoned for nine luxurious homes,” and that the value of those home lots raised the value of the overall property to $261 million — far more than the $20 million assessed by local authorities. Local officials said Trump had received preliminary conceptual approval for those homes, but never completed the process or obtained final zoning permission. The homes were never built. The court filing also mentions a question about a loan on Trump’s Chicago hotel, which one of Trump’s lenders forgave in 2010. The filing does not say why that forgiven loan is of interest to investigators.

“The Trump Organization has done nothing wrong,” Alan Garten, the Trump Organization’s chief legal officer, said in a statement. And, like most of those who follow Trump, Garten believes that the attorney general’s investigation is politically motivated.

The attorney general’s “continued harassment of the company as we approach the election (and filing of this motion on the first day of the Republican National Convention) once again confirms that this investigation is all about politics.”

James’ office told the Post that they’ve “not reached a determination” as to whether Trump’s company violated any laws.

But they are watching and there are only two people whose radar you don’t want to be on:

Omar (The Wire) Tish James.

