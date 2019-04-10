Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

According to President Trump, former President Barack Obama is a Kenyan operative who used a fake birth certificate to run for office. Once elected, he took babies from migrant families attempting to cross the border into the United States and Trump is the one who stopped it.



The latter is a claim that Trump has made several times when pushed on the child-separation policy that was enacted under the Trump administration.

Advertisement

Yet, for some reason, (we all know the reason and yes, it rhymes with liar) Trump continues to push this claim that Obama took children at the border, which was a lie the first time it came out of anus lip’s mouth.

But this hasn’t stopped Trump from pushing it. On Tuesday. after Trump was pressed on the reshuffling at the Department of Homeland Security and Trump’s insistence on getting tougher at the border, he leaned back into his old lie about Obama stealing children.

“President Obama had child separation. Take a look. The press knows it, you know it, we all know it. I didn’t have—I’m the one that stopped it. President Obama had child separation. …President Obama separated children. They had child separation, Trump said. “I was the one that changed it, OK?”

Advertisement

The Washington Post Fact Checker, which is underpaid for the amount of work the Trump staff has them doing, has run out of Pinocchios to give this blatant falsehood.

From The Post:

The Obama administration rejected a plan for family separations, according to Cecilia Muñoz, Obama’s top adviser for immigration. The Trump administration operated a pilot program for family separations in the El Paso area beginning in mid-2017.

Advertisement

Trump enacted the human rights violation of separating children at the border and he needs to own all of the human rights violations that comes with it. To this day, they have no idea how many children are in custody, inside warehouses without proper care.

“The total number of children separated from a parent or guardian by immigration authorities is unknown,” according to a report released in January by the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Pursuant to a June 2018 Federal District Court order, HHS has thus far identified 2,737 children in its care at that time who were separated from their parents. However, thousands of children may have been separated during an influx that began in 2017 [in El Paso], before the accounting required by the Court, and HHS has faced challenges in identifying separated children.”

Advertisement

Also from The Post:

So, parents were funneled into the criminal justice system and eventual deportation proceedings. Their kids were placed in shelters, relatives’ homes or in foster care while their cases worked their way through immigration courts. The Trump administration implemented this policy by choice, exercising its discretion to prosecute some crimes over others. But no law or court ruling mandates family separations. In fact, during its first 15 months, the Trump administration released nearly 100,000 immigrants who were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border, a total that includes more than 37,500 unaccompanied minors and more than 61,000 family-unit members.

Advertisement

Before Satan took office, the Obama- and Bush-era policy of separating children from adults at the border were only in extreme cases in which officials suspected that the child was in danger or apart of human trafficking, which is worlds away from Trump’s “zero-tolerance” approach.

But none of this has stopped Trump from repeating this claim at least five times, and in Trumpland, a lie can become a fact if it’s just repeated enough.