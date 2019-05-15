Photo: Mark Wilson (Getty Images)

President Donald Trump’s old ass is age shaming his potential opponents for the presidency as he believes the only real challengers for the Iron Throne (and no, I’m not talking about Trump’s special toilet) are former Vice President Joe Biden, 76, and America’s favorite substitute teacher, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, 77.



Trump’s coming in at a spry 72 years young and since he sold his soul to Russia he has basically stopped aging, which is why Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough can’t stop gushing about how hot Trump’s looking these days. On Wednesday, Scarborough tweeted that Trump “looks like he’s about 20 years younger than a lot of Democratic candidates,” Politico reports.

“He can engage the audience,” Scarborough said of Trump on the MSNBC morning show. “He can engage viewers, despite the hateful rhetoric, despite everything else. You can see that guy is gearing up for 2020. And yes, Democrats, he’s going to be hard to beat.”



Yeah, Scarborough was a Trump guy until the president started bashing his wife and co-host, Mika Brzezinski, and claimed that she was bleeding from her face after a reported facelift. Maybe Scarborough hated him before that, who knows, but they were beefing over some petty-level wypipo shit.

Advertisement

Well now that Scarborough can’t stop gushing about his bae’s looks, Trump took it as an opportunity to take a swing at his opponent, tweeting a link to a Washington Examiner article summing up Scarborough’s comments and wrote: “Thank you Joe and remember, the BRAIN is much sharper also!”

Last month Trump called himself “a young, vibrant man” while talking to reporters, claiming that Biden and Sanders make him look youthful and energetic, Politico reports.

Trump’s swinging at both men, but he reportedly views Biden as his biggest threat in 2020 and the only way that I can care about these two old men is if they agree that the presidency will be decided inside the squared-circle, a sudden death match in which the loser is killed.

Advertisement

Trump has even been taking swings at the men during recent campaigning because he has not stopped campaigning since he won. During a speech in Louisiana on Tuesday, the president alleged that Sanders “has a lot more energy than Biden.”

“But it’s energy to get rid of your jobs,” Trump continued as he bashed the 20-plus Democratic primary candidates. “He’s got the opposite energy that you produce. Not good energy, you don’t like his energy,” Politico reports.

Scarborough on Wednesday played a clip of Trump’s diatribe from the prior day.



“Let’s be blunt about Donald Trump,” he said. “That guy can do on a campaign stage what nobody else can do.” Then Scarborough drank from a coffee cup that was labeled “Trump’s tears” and wiped his mouth with what appeared to be Trump’s worn Vladimir Putin-embossed underwear.