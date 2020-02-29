Trump Is the 'First Black President’ According to Ex-NFL Player Turned Pastor Jack Brewer

“I’ve got to say ths because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president,” former NFL player Jack Brewer said at Black History Month event at The White House on Feb. 27. Photo : screenshot

Who in the hell and what in the devil?

During a Black History Month celebration in the Cabinet Room at The White House on Thursday, a gang of black supporters of Donald John assembled to praise him and tout his record.

One person of interest did the unspeakable – calling Poor POTUS “the first black president.”

Yes, you’ve read that correctly.

“I’ve got to say this because it’s Black History Month. Man, you’re the first black president,” former NFL player Jack Brewer said as the event was winding down, Fox News reported.

Although Forever President Barack Obama earned that distinction in official history after his 2008 election to the highest office of the land, the former Minnesota Vikings safety said otherwise.

“I’ve been a Democrat all my life but I’m not a Democrat now,” the 41-year-old ordained minister told Trump during the discussion, which also included social media personalities Diamond and Silk, and Martin Luther King Jr.’s niece Alveda King, among others.

“You’ve changed me. You touched me. And you made my work go to another level. You inspire me. And every time I go into those prisons and I ask my guys how many of them had their sentences reduced and they raise their hands, I know I’m doing God’s work and I thank you for that.”

Oh Yeezus.

The Fort Worth, Texas native played college ball at Southern Methodist University before a short five-year pro career that saw him zig zag on the rosters of NFL teams such as the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles and St. Louis Cardinals.

Brewer is also reportedly a professor at Fordham University and has been vocal pro-Trump supporter on social media.

On Feb 20, Brewer posted a photo with Trump with the caption: “Pray in the Spirit at all times and on every occasion. Stay alert and be persistent in your prayers for all believers everywhere”

