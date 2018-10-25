Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Donald Trump, the Asshole-in-Chief and the supervillain of Americans who don’t recognize that he’s evil, has not only declared that a caravan of migrants are going to pillage white communities, steal white babies and drink all the artisanal beer they can find, but now he’s sending 800 troops to meet them at the border because the midterms are approaching and nothing gets white people motivated to vote like scaring the shit out of them with the thought of a horde of raping, pillaging migrants.



According to NBC News:

The Department of Homeland Security has requested additional troops for the U.S. border as a migrant caravan approaches and reports are that 800 personnel could be deployed. The troops are likely going to be active duty but a final determination has not yet been made, nor on the exact number that will be sent, a U.S. official told NBC News. The troops are expected to be in place by the end of the month.

At this point, I’m not even sure if these migrants really want to come to America or if they’re just trying to punk the president. They all could be paid actors because nothing pushes white folks to the polls like a zombie invasion, which is how the caravan has been characterized. Have you seen how much white people love The Walking Dead? They love that show so much that after the show ends, there is a whole other show just to talk about how much they love that show.

On Thursday, Trump tweeted that he’s “bringing out the military” to stop people from crossing the southern border into the U.S. He’s also called the situation a national emergency, NBC News reports.

The move comes 12 days ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 6 and as Trump has been escalating his immigration rhetoric at multiple campaign rallies each week. The president has said that immigration and border security is one of the most important issues of the campaign. The troops will not be in riot gear, but will be behind the scenes providing logistical support to Customs and Border Protection officers, the official said. There are currently about 2,100 National Guard members working along the border to support border authorities. There will also be medical personnel sent to the border as well to provide support to CBP officers, the official said. As of Wednesday, the caravan of several thousand from Honduras was in Huixtla, Mexico, more than 1,000 miles away from the U.S. border.

“Wait until you see what we do with the border (in the) next few weeks,” Trump said Wednesday night at a campaign rally in Wisconsin, NBC News reports. “Started the wall, have another $1.6 billion, want to build it, wait ‘til you see what happens ... You’re gonna see a very secure border. The military is ready; they’re all set.”

Also on Thursday, the president referenced an appearance by Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, on Fox and Friends, the president’s personal YouTube page.

Let’s see if you can point out unequivocal proof that the president himself tweeted this tweet.

Hint: “CHANDED.”

God, I hate this man.