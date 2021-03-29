Trump Interrupts Mar-a-Lago Wedding to Ramble About Losing the Election

Photo : Joe Raedle ( Getty Images )

Imagine it’s your big day and the unemployed, former White House squatter grabs the microphone and starts rambling about some stuff that no one cares about, well maybe those at Mar-a-Lago give a shit because they are having a wedding in that shithole.



“I’ve been watching the news and they’re telling me about the border, they’re telling me about China,” Trump says in the video of him at some hapless couples’ wedding. “The border is not good. And what you see now, multiply it times 10,” the Hill reports.



Who wants to hear about this...at a wedding? Seriously, can the former president read the room? Of course, he can and it looks and smells like mayonnaise and wet dog hair.



Over the weekend, the former president of white supremacy used a wedding speech to complain about Champagne Biden’s first three months in office.



“What’s happening to the kids ... they’re living in squalor. They’re living like nobody has ever seen,” a tuxedo-clad Trump is seen saying on the video taken Saturday night during John and Megan Arrigo’s wedding. “Look, it’s a disaster. It’s a humanitarian disaster from their standpoint and it’s going to destroy the country and, frankly, the country can’t afford it.”



Trump then asks the crowd: “So I just say: Do you miss me yet?” sparking cheers from the group.

I bet you can’t guess what the president mentioned next at the wedding where people were there to watch people in love get married?



Yep, he talked about how many votes he got in the 2020 presidential election and wondered out loud “how Biden was able to come from behind on election night and win.”



Near the end of his speech Trump, finally wished the lovely couple well and called them a “great and beautiful couple.”



It’s good to see that in a world of uncertainty, some things remain the same.

