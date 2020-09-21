Trump Has Already Narrowed His Supreme Court List Down and Could Announce His Choice by the End of the Week

Photo : Melissa Sue Gerrits ( Getty Images )

I know that I shouldn’t be surprised by the unrelenting heartlessness of this administration, but I am. That’s the truth.



I cover politics so generally nothing surprises me anymore, but no sooner than learning that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had passed, Mitch-ass nigga and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, he of the “we can’t vote on Merrick Garland because Obama is leaving office,” couldn’t wait to announce that he’d be bringing Trump’s pick to a vote. Trump also couldn’t wait to claim that he was going to make a pick very soon, and I wanted to punch a hole in the wall. Fuck all those who said the 2016 election didn’t matter. Fuck the 53 percent of white women who voted for this fuckery. Fuck all those Bernie Bros. who were still mad that Hillary was the nominee.



A part of me is fully aware of the callousness of American history and a part of me still believes in Santa Claus and decent folks and that some day some bodega is actually going to sell Game grape blunts for 99 cents, which is clearly listed on the package.



I’m a dreamer. And not the kind that the GOP hate. I’m an optimist, I guess.



But 2020 just keeps on coming like a tiny pickup with monster truck wheels.



On Monday morning, after Trump had punched South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham in the stomach 36 times, the president called into his favorite OnlyFans, Fox and Friends, and noted that he already had his potential Supreme Court pick down to five names.



“I will announce it either Friday or Saturday and then the work begins,” Trump said, CNBC reports.



Trump’s claimed he will nominate a woman as if that means she’ll be less of an asshole.



White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, aka McEnemyOfTheState, said Trump could make the pick as early as Wednesday.



Trump lied and said he wanted to wait for Ginsburg’s funeral to take place before he clears out her office and has his pick put her feet all over the justice’s old desk.



“We want to pay respect,” Trump said.



If Trump really wanted to pay respect, he’d honor Ginsburg’s dying wish not to fill her seat until after the election. But there I go dreaming again.



Ginsburg, 87, died on Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer, and Trump and McConnell couldn’t wait to announce that they were ready to push through a replacement with the presidential election just 43 days away.



Two moderate Republicans have already come out and said that they won’t support a vote for a new Supreme Court nominee before the election, but one of those two senators is shaky Susan Collins, who is very concerned about being very concerned. In fact, when asked what she was going to eat for lunch, Collins noted that she was very concerned about the soup.



The other is Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and with Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate and assuming these two stay the course, America would need two more Republican dissenters to stop the pick from being pushed through.



“We have every right to do it, and we have plenty of time,” Trump said. “Now if this took place one day, if we had one day or five days or 10 days .... that would start to look a little bit bad,” he added, CNBC said.



When asked about McConnell’s refusal to hold a vote on former President Obama’s 2016 Garland pick to fill the vacancy left by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, Trump said, “there’s a difference.”



“When you have the Senate, when you have the votes, you can sort of do what you want as long as you have it,” Trump said.



And that’s the rub. Like a kid who can’t play football but brings the actual football to the yard, the rest of us are forced to play by his rules or else he just ends the game and takes his football and goes home.



Trump’s reported favorites for Ginsburg’s seat include, “Amy Coney Barrett, a favorite of social conservatives who sits on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and Barbara Lagoa, a recent addition to the 11th Circuit, which is located in Atlanta,” CNBC reports.



Reported Republican senators who are undecided include Mitt Romney (Utah) and Chuck Grassley (Iowa), and after Grassley’s “pet pidgin” tweets over the weekend, I don’t even know if he’s lucid.



I’m a dreamer, but I’m not a fool.