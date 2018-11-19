Photo: Tasos Katopodis (Getty Images)

President Trump is the personification of white privilege.



He’s the young man who claimed he had bone spurs and therefore was unable to fight for the country but sees no irony in blasting retired Adm. Bill McRaven—the Navy SEAL who led the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden—for not doing it sooner.

He’s the thousandaire who claims to be a billionaire. He’s the guy that claims to be a self-made millionaire but was living off daddy’s money. He’s the kid that played JV basketball still talking about the time he dunked on Michael Jordan. He’s basically the white LaVar Ball.

It’s blasphemous that this keeps happening; that this president is still allowed to behave this way, but that’s white privilege too. He won’t be called on his behavior because only whiteness allows a group to turn a collective blind eye to this president simply because they don’t care to address it.

Here are three things about the president that we all know to be true:

1. He’s a liar.

But the reason he’s allowed to continued to function this way is that whiteness keeps supporting him. They empower him by electing his candidates and coming to his rallies. They don’t care what he says or does, they will continue to support his presidency.

At one point before Trump was elected to office, he claimed that he was so loved that he could shoot a man dead in the middle of the street and still be voted into office. It seems he was right because he knew something that the rest of the world had yet to accept: That unabashed whiteness would protect him at all costs.

During an interview with Chris Wallace on Fox News Sunday the president did what he does—he made up stats that weren’t even remotely true, he blamed Hillary Clinton and former president Barack Obama, he gave himself an A+ and shit on a Navy SEAL.

The Navy SEAL bit came after he was asked about McRaven’s comments on his attacks on the press being “the greatest threat to democracy in my lifetime” during a speech at the University of Texas.

Trump dismissed the criticism calling the four-star admiral a “Hillary Clinton fan,” and an “Obama backer” then added: “Wouldn’t it have been nice if we got Osama Bin Laden a lot sooner than that. Wouldn’t it have been nice?” NBC News reports.

“Living in Pakistan, beautifully in Pakistan in what I guess they considered a nice mansion, I don’t know, I’ve seen nicer,” he continued. “But living in Pakistan right next to the military academy, everybody in Pakistan knew he was there. And we give Pakistan $1.3 billion a year and they don’t tell him, they don’t tell him ... for years.”

Wallace then asked if Trump would give McRaven’s team credit for “taking down bin Laden.”

“They took him down but—look, look, there’s news right there, he lived in Pakistan, we’re supporting Pakistan, we’re giving them $1.3 billion a year, which we don’t give them any more, by the way, I ended it because they don’t do anything for us, they don’t do a damn thing for us,” Trump said.

McRaven noted Sunday on CNN that he didn’t support Clinton or anyone else in the 2016 election.

“I am a fan of President Obama and President George W. Bush, both of whom I worked for,” he told CNN. “I admire all presidents, regardless of their political party, who uphold the dignity of the office and who use that office to bring the nation together in challenging times.”

Trump then proceeded to play coy when asked about the grade he’d give himself since taking office, which is really nasty because he looks like a soggy bag of old bacon grease with a combover.

“Look, I hate to do it, but I will do it, I would give myself an A-plus,” he told Wallace. “Is that enough? Can I go higher than that?”

Trump added: “I think I’m doing a great job. We have the best economy we’ve ever had,” Trump said, adding when Wallace asked again: “We’re doing really well. We would have been at war with North Korea if, let’s say, that administration continued forward.”

The liar in chief is lying again and there’s a good chance that he’ll never be held accountable. Hell, he hasn’t been held accountable yet, and if you’re wondering why, there is really only one answer:

Whiteness.