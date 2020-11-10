Trump Forms PAC, Ensuring Republicans Don’t Form Spines While He’s Out of the White House

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Trump is spiraling.



He’s filed lawsuits against states claiming election fraud, and those states, especially Nevada, are just laughing at him. He’s run out here making all kinds of baseless accusations that ignore the one obvious fact: America didn’t want him in the White House anymore, so they voted him out.

That’s it, that’s the story.



Maybe Trump is finally accepting that his fate is sealed and that come Jan. 20 (Assuming he stays here that long and doesn’t resign so that Mike Pence and his wife—he doesn’t do anything without his wife—can pardon him), he will no longer be able to list 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. as his home address.



Apparently, Trump has enjoyed the massive number of Republican balls that he can cram into his tiny palm because he’s reportedly formed a leadership political action committee to keep his finger on the pulse of the collective GOP’s neck even after he leaves office.



According to Maggie Haberman at the New York Times, Trump’s PAC, which doesn’t stand for Pathetic Attempt at Crooked-shit, was reportedly always in the works.



“The president always planned to do this, win or lose,” Trump campaign spokesman, Tim Murtaugh told the Times, “so he can support candidates and issues he cares about, such as combating voter fraud.”



See what Murtaugh did there? He mentioned voter fraud because, you know, Trump believes that’s why he lost. It isn’t but that is the great thing about America; no one can stop you from believing whatever you like.



From the Times:



Such committees can accept donations of up to $5,000 per donor per year — far less than the donation limits for the committees formed by Mr. Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee — but a leadership PAC could accept donations from an unlimited number of people. It could also accept donations from other political action committees. A leadership PAC could spend an unlimited amount in so-called independent expenditures to benefit other candidates, as well as fund travel, polling and consultants. Mostly, it would almost certainly be a vehicle by which Mr. Trump could retain influence in a party that has been remade largely in his image over the past four years.

And isn’t that really what Trump wants, to continue to be the perpetual vice that crushes Republican balls? And in this position, he will continue to do so.



“President Trump is not going anywhere anytime soon,” Matt Gorman, a Republican strategist told the Times. “He’s going to insert himself in the national debate in a way that’s unlike any of his predecessors.”



And never forget that if Trump believes that America still loves him (and who are we kidding? He’s delusional so, of course, he will believe that America still loves him) then he could very easily run again in 2024, which also means that no one in the GOP will want to piss him off because they cower to him.



So basically Trump wants the same power that he had before; he wants to continue crushing the balls of the GOP, and the PAC will allow him to engage people who voted for him. Yep, Trump’s going to be running a shadow presidency alongside actual president Joe Biden because that’s how the deep state does it.



Managing Editor Genetta Adams: Umm, what’s most likely going to happen is much like the Trump Foundation, he’s just going to use the money from the PAC to pay taxes and buy golden toilet paper and pay legal fees.



Me: Touché.