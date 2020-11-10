GTFOH Trump Watch: Republicans Going to Republican

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

Trump is a lot of things, but vindictive might be at the top of the list. And, because Republicans are a spineless group of bloodthirsty mosquitoes, they literally are willing to latch on to the still fresh corpse of the Trump administration as long as they can get blood and appease their master.



Republicans refuse to tell the president to take his ball and go home and instead are appeasing the president’s bullshit claims of voter fraud.



From the Washington Post:



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other Republicans on Monday backed President Trump’s efforts to contest his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, despite the lack of evidence of significant fraud and sharp rebukes from election officials who defended the integrity of the vote. McConnell (R-Ky.) said from the floor of the Senate that the president is “100 percent within his right” to pursue recounts and litigation. McConnell did not repeat Trump’s baseless assertions that fraud had cost him the election, but he said he had met with Attorney General William P. Barr earlier in the day and supports the president’s right to investigate all claims of wrongdoing. “We have the tools and institutions we need to address any concerns,” McConnell said. “The president has every right to look into allegations and request recounts under the law.”

And if taxpayers’ money wasn’t already wasted enough, on Monday, Barr, aka Evil Fred Flintstone face, “gave federal prosecutors a green light to pursue allegations of voting irregularities in certain cases before results are certified. The memo appeared to reverse previous Justice Department guidance that prosecutors generally should not take overt steps in cases in volving alleged voter fraud until results are in and official.”



And because Barr is the hitman of Trump’s crew, Richard Pilger, director of the elections crimes branch in the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Section, told colleagues in an email that he didn’t come to this job to be a henchman, so he resigned.



Noting that Barr was issuing “an important new policy abrogating the forty-year-old Non-Interference Policy for ballot fraud investigations in the period prior to elections becoming certified and uncontested.”



And faith in the election process is being destroyed all because an overgrown toddler in the White House can’t deal with losing. Welcome to white America and the unyielding power it wields.



Ain’t Nobody Trying to Hear That Bullshit

The courts are eventually going to ask Trump’s lawyers if they could save them the trouble and place their lawsuits in the trash once they’ve finished writing them out. That’s because the courts know what we know: There was no fraud in the 2020 election, and without Russian interference, Trump has lost the election. And whatever Trump’s attorneys are cooking up, it’s simply not enough to change a state’s election results.



But none of this has stopped the current president for the next few months from suing Nevada, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania: all states with close election results that all went to Joe Biden. Trump’s lawsuits claim all kinds of wild shit, but as a rapper once said “it’s not what you claim, it’s what you can prove” or maybe that rapper said, “It’s not where you’re from, it’s where you’re at.”

Either way: “All four of the lawsuits that the Trump administration has filed in our state have been thrown out that I have been participating in,” Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford told Yahoo Finance. “They continue to come with frivolous, baseless claims of speculation about voter fraud that’s widespread, that ostensibly is changing the results of the election. And we continue to get them tossed out of court.”

I don’t want to talk about this. I just want to leave this here and walk away because I’m having major secondhand embarrassment, and I haven’t had my second cup of coffee so I don’t know what to do with this, but I trust that you good readers will do with this what you will.

Meanwhile, God is like:



Bunker Bitch is Building that Wall

Turns out that President Trump is building a wall...to keep himself inside the White House as metal scaffolding has been seen going up around the White House and at least one Twitter user believes that this could be for a bigger wall to keep bunker bitch safe.



We will have to wait and see but nothing shocks me at this point. Not one thing.