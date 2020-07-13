Trump Finally Wears Mask in Public, Still Wears It Like an Asshole

Photo : ALEX EDELMAN ( Getty Images )

I hate you half-assed mask people. You know who you are. You are the assholes who know that masks are mandatory and maybe it’s because you’re lazy or an asshole or both, but you wear the mask at half mast, meaning it’s over your mouth and not your nose, which makes me want to rake your eyes, kick you in the stomach and then power bomb you right there in the grocery store. Seriously, how fucking hard is it to pull the mask up over your fucking nose, assholes?



Meanwhile, the president of people who would rather crowd the hospitals or die on an unmasked hill than follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations finally wore a mask in public for the first time and…..Lkjakklajkb ‘flbja’ljrbiouf’voiubr’abo



I just can’t with this fucking administration. I’m ready to just take the whole administration and its supporters, including Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz and his adopted man-boy Nestor, and South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, and throw them all in the tall grass off of any old highway.



On Saturday, Russia’s favorite American wore a mask in public for the first time during his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after months of playing “Hey, masks, go fuck yourself!”



“I love masks in the appropriate locations,” Trump said, speaking to reporters at the White House before his visit, NPR reports.

No he doesn’t. He’s politicized masks; his supporters have turned being forced to wear one into a violation of constitutional rights because white people love trying to find something that oppresses them. For some reason—most likely because Trump doesn’t want to smudge his face paint—Trump has refused to cover his mouth and nose in public because he believes it makes him look weak. No, hiding in a bunker while protesters protest outside the White House makes you look weak. Meanwhile, COVID-19 is running around the U.S. like a pit bull with no leash.

“I think when you’re in a hospital, especially in that particular setting, where you’re talking to a lot of soldiers and people that, in some cases, just got off the operating tables, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask,” the president told reporters, NPR reports. “I’ve never been against masks, but I do believe they have a time and a place.”

The problem is that during the visit, Trump completely ruined the possibility of the mask being preventative by pulling the mask off of his nose just like an asshole. Didn’t matter that he was at the soldiers’ hospital to visit wounded veterans and medical professionals who were looking at Trump’s security like, “Yo, get your man and tell him to put his mask on correctly.”

The president had already hinted at wearing a mask before his visit because he’s not worn a mask in public during the entire fucking pandemic, so this president and this mask has been whole fucking deal because he’s made it this way.

“You’re in a hospital setting, I think it’s a very appropriate thing,” Trump said during a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News. “I have no problem with a mask. I don’t think you need one when you’re tested all the time, everybody around you is tested.”

“If I’m with soldiers, people that—you know, I don’t want to spread anything.”

NPR notes that during a visit to a Ford facility in Michigan in May, he wore a mask only “at the request of company chairman Bill Ford.” Trump literally hid from photographers because he didn’t want to give them the satisfaction of seeing him in a mask. WTF is wrong with this guy? No, seriously why is this mask thing a thing? I’m so tired of writing about this overly grown child (not Nestor) getting news reports for doing the most basic of human actions. It’s embarrassing and even when he does it, he doesn’t do it right.