Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

Either President Trump is preparing us for the dystopian future after our world war with longtime enemy Canada, or he’s never purchased groceries in his life, or he’s just a lying-ass liar who will say anything to drive home his point to his mindless followers.



During a rally in one of those places where corn shucking is an actual job, Trump was making an impassioned (read: white power) speech to his minions and in the process of making claims as to why voters need picture IDs, Trump continued his unproven, lying-ass liar claim that illegal votes were cast in the 2016 election. Unless Trump is referring to 10 million votes cast for Trump by people named Boris and Natasha, then no one knows what the fuck he’s talking about.

Exclusive footage of Russian operatives Boris and Natasha before the 2016 election.

But Trump has never let the truth stop him from working his crowd of corn shuckers into a lather, so he continued with his faulty line of rhetoric, including claims that you need a photo ID to buy groceries.

Advertisement

“You know, if you go out and you want to buy groceries, you need a picture on a card, you need ID,” Trump said at a rally in Tampa, Fla., supporting GOP Rep. Ron DeSantis’ gubernatorial bid, Business Insider reports. “You go out and you want to buy anything, you need ID and you need your picture.”

In America you need a photo ID to prove that you are of legal age to purchase alcohol, tobacco, firearms and some prescription medications. America doesn’t require ID for the purchase of groceries. I also hate the word groceries and the word carriage. I also can’t stand the word urination or collusion or Russian operative masquerading as a small-town president.