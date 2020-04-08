Trump Doesn’t Care If You Die Standing in Line to Vote as Long as You’re Voting for Him

Photo : Doug Mills-Pool ( Getty Images )

President Trump is not a smart man.



He is a man of simple things. He demands loyalty. He demands that people see him how he sees himself. He demands that people lie for him. He demands that he win at all costs.



So when Trump demands that “Republicans should fight very hard when it comes to statewide mail-in voting. Democrats are clamoring for it. Tremendous potential for voter fraud, and for whatever reason, doesn’t work out well for Republicans,” which he wrote on Twitter, he’s telling America exactly how he plans on stealing the election.



That’s it. Move along, as there is nothing else to see here.



Here is what Trump and Republicans know for a fact: When more people vote, particularly people of color, Republicans don’t fare well.



Here’s how the Daily Beast explains it:



The Republican Party base is white voters of middle to upper income voters, with strength among older voters. These have been traditionally the most reliable voters in low-turnout elections and Republicans are simply terrified by the idea of anything that might encourage increased non-white turnout.

There is a global pandemic happening that makes going outside the house dangerous and yet, Trump and the fucking Supreme Court believes that everyone should go outside and vote instead of making sure that every voter is heard because it affects Republicans.

Trump doesn’t give a fuck about personal safety; after Trump hemmed and hawed for weeks about whether the coronavirus could be deadly, his own surgeon general came out and said this was going to be the worst week ever. And still, the Supreme Court made Wisconsin voters come out in the middle of a highly infectious disease to vote in the state’s primary on Tuesday; the Court literally told them “to defy federal guidelines and local stay-at-home orders in order to cast ballots.”



Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tried to delay primary voting in the state but the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land, said, “Nah, son.”



Trump has called mail-in voting—one of the options that could help protect voters that Dems want—“horrible” and “corrupt” while running his biggest campaign rally disguised as his coronavirus task force news briefings, but in typical Trump fashion, he also noted that he voted by mail in Florida’s primary last month.

Trump offered no explanation on why it was OK for his vote to count but not everyone else’s when it comes to mail-in voting, but Trump knows his base, so you know what that means: a made-up story of people sitting around printing ballots on their home computer and signing those bitches like madmen to steal elections.



“You get thousands and thousands of people sitting in somebody’s living room, signing ballots all over the place,” Trump said “No, I think that mail-in voting is a terrible thing. I think if you vote, you should go.



“You look at what they do, where they grab thousands of mail-in ballots and they dump it,” Trump claimed Tuesday. “I’ll tell you what — and I don’t have to tell you, you can look at the statistics—there’s a lot of dishonesty going along with mail-in voting, mail-in ballots.”

But NPR notes that while there are extremely rare instances of voter fraud both for in-person and mail-in, there is a bit more with mail balloting, but both options can be done securely.

“Where there is fraud in the system, it really seems to be in mail balloting,” Lonna Atkeson, a political science professor at the University of New Mexico, told NPR. “There’s some, there’s not a lot. I think there’s a little bit.”

Why does all of this matter? Well, first, according to Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter Mary Spicuzza, less than 3 percent of Wisconsin voters turned out to vote:

And then there is this from Politico:

Congressional Democrats have pushed for greater federal funding to facilitate vote-by-mail capabilities, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) predicted last week that the country would “probably be moving to vote by mail” for the remainder of the 2020 election season.

Now imagine if the coronavirus is still hanging around in November and the president and the Supreme Court say that they want people to line up to vote, which automatically means that black folks ain’t voting because, while we hate the current president, we love ourselves too much to risk death to oust this orange dusted hag, which means low turnout, which we know benefits Republicans and there you have it, an election is stolen.

But I told you that in the beginning of this post, haven’t you been paying attention?