President Trump does this thing that I used to do when I was a cheater. That thing is lying. But it’s not just lying, it’s a form of lying that isn’t easy to disprove. It looks like this: You make a claim and then claim that said claim is supported by hundreds if not thousands of people.



Example: “Girl, do you know how many women have called me begging me to break up with you so that they can have their shot at love?”

It’s low-level lying at its finest.

Well, Trump does it on the regular and he did it Tuesday when he claimed that scores of black Baltimoreans have pledged their support for him since his attacks on Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and the area of Baltimore that he governs.

“I’ve received more phone calls than I think on any other subject of people from Baltimore and other cities corruptly run by Democrats, thanking me for getting involved,” Trump told reporters outside the White House, Politico reports.

I assume the calls go like this:

Caller: Hello, can I speak to Mr. Trump?

White House phone secretary Sen. Lindsey Graham: You mean President Trump?

Caller: Yep, that guy.

LG: May I ask who’s calling?

Caller: Sure, a black Baltimorean!

Like this is such bullshit that I’m starting to get annoyed with the reporters that let this slide. Where is the pushback? Is the president speaking to these people directly? Can the White House release some names of these supporters? Is it just Diamond and Silk using fake voices?

This whole thing started after the president got mad at Cummings for criticizing his administration’s treatment of migrant children. Trump then claimed that Baltimore officials have done a disservice to their constituents by “stealing and mismanaging federal funds,” although he offered no evidence to back up either allegation,” Politico reports.

And the president wasn’t done.

“Those people are living in hell in Baltimore. They’re largely African American,” he said. “You have a large African-American population, and they really appreciate what I’m doing. And they’ve let me know it. They really appreciate it.”

Politico notes that this is the fourth day that the president has had Charm City’s name in his mouth, and he wasn’t done.

“People have called from Baltimore, thanking me so much. There’s all that money that’s been spent—over 20 years has been stolen and wasted by people like Elijah Cummings,” Trump claimed Tuesday.

“The African American people have been calling the White House. They have never been so happy as what a president has done,” Trump said, adding: “They’re so happy that I pointed out the corrupt politics of Baltimore. It’s filthy, dirty. It’s so horrible, and they are happy as hell.”

So yeah, it’s just a normal Tuesday where the white nationalist president shames an entire city of black folks and makes unfounded claims against a black representative because the president of the United States is his own personal Cambridge Analytica.