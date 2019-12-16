Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

In the past 1,055 days, Trump has claimed that pumpkin pie is better than sweet potato pie, noted that he’s seen all volumes of Hidden Colors and that Byron Allen is a funny comedian.



All lies. Undebatable lies.



At this point, we’d make out better by keeping a counter of true claims the president has made since taking office because, with just a few weeks remaining in 2019, the president has told some 15,413 lies— and he may actually make 16,000 lies before the year is out, and I’m rooting for him.



According to the Washington Post, in 2017 Trump made “nearly 1,999 false or misleading claims. In 2018, he added another 5,689, for a total of 7,688. Now, with a few weeks still left in 2019, the president already has more than doubled the total number of false or misleading claims in just a single year.”



The Fact Checker’s database has kept track of all of the president’s “false or misleading”—which is wypipo language for “lying”—and according to the database, the president is averaging 32 bullshitt edly false claims a day.



From the Post:

In fact, October and November of this year rank as the second- and third-biggest months for Trumpian claims. They are exceeded only by October 2018, when Trump barnstormed the country in a desperate — and unsuccessful — effort to thwart a Democratic takeover of the House of Representatives. Both Octobers had more than 1,100 claims, with an average of nearly 40 claims a day. A key reason for this year’s jump: The uproar over Trump’s phone call with Ukraine’s president on July 25 — in which he urged an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden, a potential 2020 election rival — and the ensuing House impeachment inquiry. Nearly 600 of the false or misleading claims made by the president in the past two months relate just to the Ukraine investigation. The president apparently believes he can weather an impeachment trial through sheer repetition of easily disproven falsehoods. For instance, more than 60 times he has claimed that the whistleblower complaint about the call was inaccurate. The report accurately captured the content of Trump’s call and many other details have been confirmed. Eighty times, Trump has claimed his phone call with the Ukrainian president was “perfect,” even though it so alarmed other White House officials that several immediately raised private objections. This is a talking point that even Trump’s Republican defenders have trouble repeating.

The Post notes that Trump can’t stop lying about anything relating to the Ukraine investigation and continues to push this narrative that Biden forced the resignation of a Ukrainian prosecutor because he was investigating his son Hunter and that Hunter Biden scored $1.5 billion in China after hitching a ride on Air Force Two with his father. Both of which have been proven to be false.



About one in five of Trump’s lies are devoted to the economy or jobs—i ncluding the claim that the U.S. economy today is the best in history, which, the Post notes, he’s said some 242 times and all of them have been lies. The Post notes that using any measure the economy under Trump isn’t doing better than it did under “Presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower, Lyndon B. Johnson or Bill Clinton — or Ulysses S. Grant. Moreover, the economy is beginning to hit the head winds caused by Trump’s trade wars, with the manufacturing sector in an apparent recession.”

Trump also reportedly claimed that Alicia Keys was not outsung by her background singer on Diary, that Nick Cannon’s turban doesn’t smell and that Jalen Rose doesn’t have the sharpest shapeup in NBA history; all unarguable facts that won’t ever pass with the black community.