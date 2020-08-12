Trump Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Dream Opponent.’ Wait Till She Destroys Sexless Robot Mike Pence

Photo : Alexander Drago ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, President Trump was doing it again, and by again, I mean that he was acting as if a tornado of an opponent who is looking to bring his house down was fitting right into his plans.



Advertisement

The president of people who enjoy Barstool Sports claimed that California Sen. Kamala Harris, she of the sisterhood of 1908 and the Howard University bonafides, had a lackluster showing in the 2020 Democratic primary and he couldn’t wait for her to join Biden’s ticket as his vice president. He even had the whitedacity to @ her on Twitter.



“@KamalaHarris started strong in the Democrat Primaries, and finished weak, ultimately fleeing the race with almost zero support,” Trump wrote, Politico reports. “That’s the kind of opponent everyone dreams of!”



Advertisement

Politico reports that Tuesday, the president tried to act like he wasn’t about to soil his Depends upon learning that the strength of Black womanhood was about to come down on his soft spine, claiming that Harris “did very poorly” in her bid for president, “and repeatedly referred to her treatment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his contentious Senate confirmation process as ‘nasty.’”



The president uses this descriptor for women he’s afraid of; in fact, he’s called just about every woman who has called him out on his bullshit “nasty,” including: “former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the late former first lady Barbara Bush, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.”



“She was nasty to a level that was just a horrible thing,” Trump told reporters of Harris, adding that he thought she “was the meanest, most horrible, most disrespectful of anybody in the U.S. Senate.”



The president is also a draft dodging, orange-skinned failed businessman with ties to Russian oligarchs who would package America up in a three-way trade for a chance to sit on Vladimir Putin’s lap.



Advertisement

Oh, and he’s also a bitch.



From Politico:



Supporters of Harris, a former San Francisco district attorney and California attorney general, have pointed to her prosecutorial interrogations of various Trump administration officials in congressional hearings as an advantage in her vice presidential candidacy. Trump went on to characterize Harris as being known as “just about the most liberal person in the U.S. Senate,” and said: “I would’ve thought that Biden would’ve tried to stay away from that a little bit.” Of course, Harris was not the most left-leaning contender under consideration to become Biden’s running mate, and her Senate colleagues include such prominent progressives as Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders — a self-professed democratic socialist.

Advertisement

Later Tuesday evening, Trump called into Fox News’ Sean Hannity late-night right-wing sex line and instead of talking about Harris, who was all the rage, Trump went off on a tangent about windmills and how they kill birds and bring down property values. It was so bizarre that even Fox News had a series of Kamala footage ready to go and the president wouldn’t stop talking about the wind.

Advertisement

But sure keep telling America how Harris was the choice you wanted, windmill man.



Join the discussion! The Root is hosting its first-ever, virtual Root Institute, presented by Target, featuring several of the leading minds in our community talking about politics, culture, health, community building and social impact. Subscribe for updates today!