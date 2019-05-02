Photo: Win McNamee (Getty Images)

I would like to say that the president of United States is out of character when he refers to a female senator as “nasty,” but who are we kidding? This president ran on a platform of degrading and belittling women and yet, 53 percent of white women ate that shit up and voted for him anyway.



Don’t make that “I’m not one of those white women” faces because, yes, you are and you’re complicit for not grabbing your auntie, grandmother, mother, white female co-worker’s hand and guiding them at the polls.

So now America has a president that openly degrades powerful women because he has really tiny hands. Actually abnormally tiny hands. If his hands were a person they’d drive a Ferrari to overcompensate for their size.

“She was probably very nasty,” the president said of Harris questioning of Barr during an appearance on Fox Business Wednesday night, adding that other presidential candidates (looking at you Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.)) where probably just grandstanding to score “political points,” The Hill reports.

The California Democrat, a former attorney general for the state, dunked on Attorney General Bill Barr for continuously setting a screen for the president that allows for the dictator-in-chief to run free with impunity. During her questioning Harris held Barr’s feet to the flames, forcing the attorney general–who ran out here and released a four-page letter summing up a 400-page document into whether the president of the United States or anyone on his team colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election—to admit that he didn’t even look at the underlying evidence in Robert Mueller’s report, yet decided not to pursue obstruction of justice charge against Trump.

“We have a president of the United States whose primary interest, I think that has been clear as a result of what we know as a result of the Mueller report, his primary interest has been to obstruct justice,” Harris said during an appearance on CNN. “My primary interest is to pursue justice, bitch.* You can call that whatever name you want, but I think that’s what the American people want in a leader, bitch. ”*



*Harris did not say “bitch.” I read it as “bitch” and felt that “bitch” should be added for emphasis because there needs to be an implied bitch there.

Harris was referencing the 10 “episodes” of possibly obstructive acts from Trump that Barr seems to casually overlooked because he’s Trump’s top cop.



This isn’t the first time that Trump has referred to Harris as “nasty”; during an appearance on his personal YouTube channel, Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Trump dismissed Harris as a political competitor claiming, she’s got “a little bit of a nasty wit, but that might be it.”

Not sure why women support this man and by women I mean the 53 percent of white women who marched for women’s rights wearing pink pussy hats (that the president would grab if given the chance) and after having gone into the voting booth and voted for this walking bag of pig vomit.