Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) is running for president, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t have time to hand Attorney General Barr his ass right quick. In fact, she did it all in less than a minute.

Here’s how it all went down: Barr—who may or may not subsist on a diet of T-Rex T-Bones and Brontosaurus burgers—was sitting before a firing squad of Democrats, and a feathering squad of Republicans, to answer why he took a 400-page report and summed it up in four pages, which completely ripped out the spine of the report, and then held a press conference to taint the American public’s view of said report, because he knew no regular American who wasn’t a member of Congress would read that shit, all to protect his lord and overseer President Trump.

Well, when Harris got her shot, she didn’t miss:

Sen. Harris: Attorney General Barr has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone? Barr: I wouldn’t, uh — Harris: Yes or no? Barr: Could you repeat that question? Harris: I will repeat it. Has the president or anyone at the White House ever asked or suggested that you open an investigation of anyone? Yes or no, please, sir. Barr: Um, the president or anybody else? Harris: Seems you would remember something like that and be able to tell us. Barr: Yeah, but I’m trying to grapple with the word “Suggest.” I mean, there have been discussions of matters out there that they’ve not asked me to open an investigation... Harris: Perhaps they’ve suggested? Barr: I don’t know. I wouldn’t say suggest. Harris: Hinted? Barr: I don’t know. Harris: Inferred? You don’t know.

During the exchange, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) looked on like a girlfriend who was watching her best friend confront her lying man about cheating. Booker was literally sitting looking at Barr with the “bitch why you keep lying?” face, and it was glorious. In fact, Harris was the only Democrat who seemed to stump Barr and throw him off his game, and by his game, I mean lying to protect the president. Barr literally moved his lying game to Matrix levels where he basically argued, rejected or appeared to misread blatant statements that could’ve been concluded by a normal nonpartisan person as obstruction of justice. But Mr. Flintstone is clinging firmly to President Trump’s fat-ass tie, so until all of these people are impeached, we will have to live with them being shamed.

Oh, Kamala wasn’t finished. When asked if she believed Barr should resign, Harris stated flatly: “Yes.” And then walked off with her HBCU swagger.