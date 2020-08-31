Trump Calls Armed American Terrorists Who Stormed Portland ‘Great Patriots,’ Completely Ignores Their Violent Actions

President Donald Trump supporters attend a rally and car parade Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, from Clackamas to Portland, Ore. Photo : Paula Bronstein ( AP )

The president of American terrorists is doing that thing in which he celebrates violence against American protesters.



On Sunday, the president of people who believe that pajamas are appropriate to wear to Walmart called for federal forces to quell protests in American cities while a group of pickup-driving Trump loyalists, deputized by their whiteness, were captured firing paint and pellet guns at protesters in Portland, Ore. The violence, perpetrated by those who came to a protest armed with pellet and paint guns, ended with one person being shot and killed. “The victim appeared to be a white man who was bearing the insignia of Patriot Prayer, a far-right group in Portland that has regularly been getting in fisticuffs with protestors on the streets.”



Literally a band of white folks went on a “Trump cruise rally” (and no, this was not a normal Trump cruise rally in which old white men go to the Miss Slovakian beauty pageant) where they drove into liberal downtown Portland to incite violence. For weeks, downtown Portland has been the home of protesters against police violence and Trump. The Trumpians came for violence, and in the end, they were applauded by their lord and savior, who called the caravan of haters “GREAT PATRIOTS!” in a tweet.



For the record, the president of people who own pellet and paint guns had nothing to say about the peaceful March on Washington, which happened just days before, because that was calling for his removal from office.



The Washington Post notes that “Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden ‘unequivocally’ condemned the Portland shooting and accused Trump of ‘fanning the flames of hate and division in our society and using the politics of fear to whip up his supporters.’”



“We must not become a country at war with ourselves; a country that accepts the killing of fellow Americans who do not agree with you; a country that vows vengeance toward one another,” Biden said. “But that is the America that President Trump wants us to be, the America he believes we are.”



Trump is scheduled to make his way to Kenosha, Wis., on Tuesday, although Americans who didn’t vote for him in the first place are unsure why the president of hate is going to an area where Jacob Blake was shot in the back by police and left paralyzed. Maybe the president is heading to the area to personally pardon Kyle Rittenhouse, the white 17-year-old who had illegally obtained a rifle and was charged with first-degree intentional homicide after he shot and killed two protesters. Either way, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers sent a letter to Trump asking that he keep his fat, orange ass the fuck away from his state. (I’m paraphrasing a bit.)



None of this stopped the White House from lying, which is just their way.



“The only people to blame for the violence and riots in our streets are liberal politicians and their incompetent policies that have failed to get control of these destructive situations,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement, the Post reports. “This president has condemned violence in all its forms. Americans want peace in their streets and for their children to grow up in safe neighborhoods, and only President Trump has shown the courage and leadership to achieve law and order and deliver results.”



This is true; the president has condemned violence against buildings and statues and parks. He’s fine with violence against people who won’t vote for him.



From the Post:



In recent months, Trump has increasingly used official White House events, along with campaign rallies, to vilify protesters as violent and to fan fears along racial lines. During his renomination acceptance speech, delivered Thursday on the South Lawn of the White House for the Republican National Convention, Trump attacked Biden for failing to condemn “rioters and criminals spreading mayhem in Democrat-run cities” even though the former vice president had already spoken out against the violence and looting, saying the day before that “violence that endangers lives, violence that guts businesses and shutters businesses that serve the community — that’s wrong.” “Trump has been inciting violence for years and with deadly effects,” said author Ruth Ben-Ghiat, who studies authoritarian regimes. She pointed to a mass shooting in El Paso last summer by a gunman who cited anti-immigrant views with echoes of Trump’s rhetoric in a manifesto.

Ben-Ghiat believes that the violence is all a part of Trump’s plans to appear like a competent and strong leader.



“Now he’s trained his aim on Black Lives Matter protesters and antifa,” Ben-Ghiat told the Post. “So what is happening now with an escalation of violence is something beneficial to Trump. Strongmen leaders incite crises so they can pose themselves as the law-and-order solution.”



The president of people who put rain boots on their dogs has always and will always be a pro-violence president, as that is what white supremacists have always believed in.

