One of the president’s aides might want to walk into the darkened cave quarters where the presidential casket is kept and explain to the commander in chief how his “zero tolerance” police differs from the policies before his.



In fact, maybe one of them could just yell into the dangerous cavern where he sleeps, “We are fucking jailing kids!” because for some reason, and mostly because the president doesn’t understand anything that doesn’t involve cheating in golf and cheating in life, the president believes that his policy is no different than presidents before him.

On Sunday, Trump slammed CBS’s 60 Minutes for their factual report exposing how the Trump administrations policy has “resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their parents at the southern border,” The Hill reports.

The 60 Minutes report accurately portrayed exactly what’s been happening since the Trump administration implemented its “zero tolerance” policy of separating migrant parents from their children at the border. But that didn’t stop Trump from going to Twitter to claim that the entire story was phony and yes, you guessed it, called it all “Fake news”.

“In fact, a picture of children in jails was used by other Fake Media to show how bad (cruel) we are, but it was in 2014 during O years,” the president added, most likely a referring to a 2014 photo that several media outlets and Democrats shared thinking they were taken in 2018.

The Hill reports:

Trump has repeatedly asserted, misleadingly, that his administration’s policy is the same as former President Obama’s. While the Obama administration did separate some children from their parents at the border, it was not a “zero tolerance” policy and did not happen with the same frequency as it did under Trump. In regards to the photo Trump referenced, Cecilia Muñoz, who served as the director of the White House Domestic Policy Council, told NPR that it was taken at a time when there was “an enormous spike ... in the number of kids crossing alone into the United States.” “Kids ended up piling up in Border Patrol lock-ups, which are no places for children,” Muñoz explained in May. Trump said that Obama, as well as former President George W. Bush, separated children from their parents because “that is the policy and law.” It was neither a policy nor a law under Trump’s predecessors. “I tried to keep them together but the problem is, when you do that, vast numbers of additional people storm the Border,” Trump said. “So with Obama seperation [sic] is fine, but with Trump it’s not. Fake 60 Minutes!”

The Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy has been a dud from the beginning as the idea sold by the worst administration in the history of administrations (including the Nixon administration, Rick Grimes post-zombie apocalypse Ricktatorship and Westeros’ Lannister administration) was that separating children from parents at the border would greatly deter those from other countries considering passing the US border.

“There is no evidence that the policy deterred immigration or brought down the number of people seeking to enter the U.S.,” The Hill reports.

The policy resulted in roughly 2,000 children being taken from their parents over an 11-week span. After people and politicians went apeshit, Trump ordered an end to the policy in June and judges demanded that the children be returned to their parents.

Also, Trump is still a trash ass president.