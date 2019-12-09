Trump Big Mad at Girlfriend Fox News for Cheating on Him

Photo : Alastair Grant ( Getty Images )

The public fuss-fight between President Trump and his personal YouTube channel Fox News took another turn Sunday when the leader of the free world tweeted that he knows that they’re cheating on him and he’s tired of it.



“Don’t get why @FoxNews puts losers on like @RepSwalwell (who got ZERO as presidential candidate before quitting), Pramila Jayapal, David Cicilline and others who are Radical Left Haters,” Trump said in his illiterate tweet-style of obnoxious and completely random capitalization, t he Hill reports.

President Comic Sans tweeted this shortly after Fox News anchor Chris Wallace hosted Cicilline, a Democratic congressman from Rhode Island, on Fox News Sunday.



“The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders,” Trump added, referencing the Democratic National Committee’s decision to block Fox News from hosting a Democratic presidential primary debate. “Pathetic!”



Sounds like President Trump wants his girlfriend Fox News to engage in a little quid pro hoe. In recent months, Trump has been mad fussy with his lady for trying to be fair and balanced (which, who are we kidding, won’t ever happen) and hasn’t liked that his personal propaganda news station has been kind of reporting on his impeachment and its willingness to give Democratic lawmakers airtime.

From t he Hill:

He singled out Fox News host Shannon Bream in late November, asking why she would “waste airtime” by hosting Swalwell, a Democratic congressman from California and a member of the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees. “Fox should stay with the people that got them there, not losers!” Trump said. He also attacked Wallace as “nasty” and “obnoxious” earlier that month after the broadcaster aggressively questioned House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) over Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Trump was reportedly upset that Cicilline stated on Fox News Sunday that the House had seen “a classic example of an impeachable offense.”

“The focus is on the president’s misconduct, asking a foreign government to interfere in our elections. ... I think all of the potential articles of impeachment are on the table. That will be a decision the Judiciary Committee makes, but the Judiciary Committee will have all the evidence,” he said, t he Hill reports.

Trump believes that Fox News should only report that he’s the greatest president in the history of the U.S. and that he can bench press a Buick. He doesn’t take kindly to Fox News guests who have opinions that don’t align with his feelings.

Fox News host Neil Cavuto had a strong message for the president, stating on his show that the job of journalists is to question the president even if that means “inviting your wrath.”

“The best we can do as journalists is be fair to all, including you, Mr. President,” Cavuto said. “That’s not fake doing that. What is fake is not doing that. What is fake is saying Fox never used to do that. Mr. President, we have always done that.”

This is funny because Cavuto still works for Fox News and just an affiliation with Fox News means that anything that anyone says who works there is automatically total bullshit...w hich makes me think that all of this, this huffy public fuss fight, is a staged act to make Fox News appear like an actual news channel.