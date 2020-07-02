Trump Big Mad at Black Lives Matter, Calls NYC Fifth Avenue Mural a ‘Symbol of Hate’

Demonstrators protesting the death of George Floyd hold up placards near the White House on June 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo : OLIVIER DOULIERY ( Getty Images )

President Trump started his Wednesday morning the way he normally does. He woke from his sleeping coffin, pulled South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham from his woven cot and began punching him in his ball gag until his knuckles turned pink. He then walked into the presidential kitchen in which he stepped on the backs of Fla. Rep. Matt Gaetz and his adopted man-son Nestor and grabbed two baby crows and ate them whole. He grunted all the way back to the television room in which secretary of pillows, pandering, and potting soil, Kellyanne Conway, began feeding the president news, verbally.



It didn’t take long for the president to demand five baby goats for him to kill after learning that New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, (who has a B lack son named Dante) will allow people, free people, to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” along Fifth Avenue where the shitty Trump Towers is located. (The mural has been put on hold until next week.)

Trump, of course, called the words a “symbol of hate.”

“NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue,” Trump wrote on Twitter, CNN reports. “This will further antagonize New York’s Finest.”

The president, who’s only had kind words for white nationalists, not only called the words “Black Lives Matter” a “symbol of hate,” he offered a way to stop it from happening: “Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

But….but...but….What happened to good people on both sides?

Trump’s whole schtick at this point–hell, since his presidency began, has been siding with the worst that America has to offer and hoping that’s enough to ride him back to another term in the White House.

Trump has made clear from the beginning that he’s not only firmly in the “white power” camp but that if he has things his way, he will start a race war that will be yuge; bigger than anything America has ever seen. His Twitter has been a cannon of hate, his speeches racist missiles of destruction, his mouth an anus...that’s it. His mouth just looks like an anus and there is really no need to elaborate on that. He just has an anus-shaped mouth is all.

According to CNN, Trump hasn’t been concerned about the hundreds of thousands of people who have died from COVID-19, or that the coronavirus is still out here fucking up the streets like 1996 Suge. Nope, he’s been focused on fucking statues and monuments of old white people who are national symbols of hate. Maybe he hopes to become one someday, who knows? But Trump’s not even concerned about the intelligence that suggests he knew about Russian bounties on American soldiers because he knew about that shit. Instead, on Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security announced it was forming a task force to “protect American monuments, memorials and statues.”

“This is a battle to save the Heritage, History, and Greatness of our Country!” he wrote on Tuesday, using his campaign hashtag #MAGA2020, CNN reports.

See what I’m saying? He knows that white people don’t have any oppression so they tend to foster oppression around trivial shit like wearing a mask when shopping in Rite-Aid or statues of old racist heritage. He’s playing to his base, and moderate Republicans (yes, this a thing) believe that he’s alienating them. Trump reportedly believes that this is a winning issue for him so much like the statues he’s protecting, he’s not budging.

From CNN:

Polls have shown voters now largely disapprove of Trump’s handling of race, including large majorities of women. Sixty-four percent of women said in a New York Times/Siena poll last week they disapproved of how Trump is handling race relations. Despite those figures, Trump has not shown a willingness to change course. This week he has sided publicly with those who want to maintain monuments to America’s racist past — including on Tuesday threatening to veto a defense authorization package if it includes a provision to rename some military bases honoring Confederate leaders.

“I will Veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren (of all people!) Amendment, which will lead to the renaming (plus other bad things!) of Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee, and many other Military Bases from which we won Two World Wars, is in the Bill!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

If only Trump cared as much about actual people as he did these racist monuments to American history, but that would require things Trump doesn’t have like compassion, and empathy and a son-in-law who doesn’t look like penis.

