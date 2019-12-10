Trump Bashes FBI Director After Conspiracy Theory Turned Out to Be Bullshit

Proof that Trump’s mouth really is shaped like an anus. Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

Because President Trump gets the majority of his news from the White Supremacy Post and InfoWars, he believed that the “deep state” was actively working to undermine his 2016 campaign, which allegedly included spying on Trump advisers.



Trump believed that top FBI officials were working to bring him down because, prior to becoming president of the United States, he was the head of Evil Corp. and a ton of failed real estate projects.

According to the Washington Post, a Department of Justice inspector general’s “434-page report rebutted conservatives’ accusations that top FBI officials were driven by political bias to illegally spy on Trump advisers as part of the probe into Russian election interference, but it also found broad and ‘serious performance failures’ requiring major changes.”

Well, we already know that this wouldn’t sit well with the white supremacy whiner-in-chief, who, of course, took to Twitter to bash the FBI director because evidence isn’t enough when you are hopped up on Adderall (allegedly) and bullshit conspiracy theories.

“I don’t know what report current Director of the FBI Christopher Wray was reading, but it sure wasn’t the one given to me,” Trump tweeted. “With that kind of attitude, he will never be able to fix the FBI, which is badly broken despite having some of the greatest men & women working there!”

The report that the president is reading is written in crayon and has photos of lions and giraffes in it.

From the Post:

The report, which was based on more than 1 million documents and more than 170 interviews, is the most exhaustive assessment to date of the investigation of Russian election interference that roiled Trump’s presidency, a probe that would ultimately be taken over by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Wray was sworn in as FBI director in August 2017, replacing Andrew McCabe, who had been leading the bureau in an acting capacity after Trump fired James B. Comey. Unlike Comey, Wray has sought to keep a low profile, and that has helped him somewhat to avoid conflict with the commander in chief. But the FBI director has found himself at odds with Trump at times. For example, Wray earlier this year said he would not use the term “spying” to describe the FBI’s surveillance activities toward the Trump campaign in 2016 — contradicting both the president and Attorney General William P. Barr. At the time, Trump said Wray gave “a ridiculous answer.”

Wray noted Monday, during an appearance on ABC News, that the inspector general “did not find political bias or improper motivations impacting the opening of the investigation or the decision to use certain investigative tools during the investigations.” And he rejected the idea that the bureau’s work is that of the “deep state”—a term Trump has used.

“I think that’s the kind of label that’s a disservice to the men and women who work at the FBI who I think tackle their jobs with professionalism, with rigor, with objectivity, with courage,” he said, the Post reports. “So that’s not a term I would ever use to describe our workforce, and I think it’s an affront to them.”

Wray also added that the FBI had “no information that indicates that Ukraine interfered with the 2016 presidential election,” a ruse Rudolph W. Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, has pushed ever since Trump was caught pushing to withhold aid to Ukraine in exchange for dirt on possible 2020 Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

“When you see politicians pushing this notion, are you concerned about that in terms of its impact on the American public?” ABC’s Pierre Thomas asked Wray.

“Well, look, there’s all kinds of people saying all kinds of things out there,” Wray responded. “I think it’s important for the American people to be thoughtful consumers of information, to think about the sources of it and to think about the support and predication for what they hear.”

In earlier tweets Tuesday, Trump did what he and his followers on Twitter do, which was selectively highlight portions of “the inspector general’s report by quoting Fox News commentators who said it documented ‘very serious misconduct,’” the Post reports.

“Are you listening Comey, McCabe, lovers Lisa & Peter, the beautiful Ohr family, Brennan, Clapper & many more?” Trump added because he can’t stand being wrong and embarrassed so he just continues on like a 434-report didn’t conclude that none of this shit happened.