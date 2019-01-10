Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Despite running on a campaign of how he was a master business deal-maker and touting that he was going to get a beautiful wall built to keep all the white people in America, now the president of people who wear shorts in winter is claiming he didn’t mean what he said.



“When during the campaign, I would say ‘Mexico is going to pay for it,’ obviously, I never said this, and I never meant they’re gonna write out a check, I said they’re going to pay for it. They are,” he said as he prepared to visit the war-torn southern border of Texas, CNN reports.

Well, Mr. President, you ran your entire presidential campaign on the promise that Mexico was going to pay for the wall.

Once in office, and remember that Trump had a GOP-controlled Congress in his pocket, Trump never did anything to get the wall built. Now the mantra has switched from Mexico is going to pay for the wall to Mexico is going to reimburse America for the wall.

CNN reports:

But in April 2016, Trump’s campaign outlined the steps he would take to compel Mexico to pay the US “$5-10 billion” to fund a border wall — a plan that relies largely on threatening to bar undocumented Mexican immigrants in the United States from wiring money to relatives in Mexico. “It’s an easy decision for Mexico: make a one-time payment of $5-10 billion to ensure that $24 billion continues to flow into their country year after year,” the memo said. Using a broad interpretation of the post-9/11 USA Patriot Act, Trump wrote in the memo that he would threaten to issue new regulations that would compel money transfer companies like Western Union to verify a client’s identity and legal status before authorizing a wire transfer. Trump now claims his renegotiated trade deal with Mexico and Canada would result in Mexico “indirectly” paying for the wall. But the US-Mexico-Canada trade deal has not yet been approved by Congress and even the perceived benefits of its passage would not amount to a Mexican — direct or indirect — payment of the border wall. Whatever economic benefits the trade deal delivers would be reflected in financial benefits to companies and higher wages for some individuals, not in any immediate financial boon to the US government.

The government has been shutdown as Trump holds some 800,000 American workers hostage as he fights to get funding for the wall that Mexico was never going to pay for.

Nonetheless, Trump claimed: “Mexico is paying for the wall indirectly, and when I said Mexico will pay for the wall in front of thousands and thousands of people, obviously they’re not gonna write a check. But they are paying for the wall indirectly many, many times over by the really great trade deal we just made.”

Everyone who didn’t vote for Trump knew Mexico was never going to pay for the wall, which has also now become some kind of steel slats or steel barrier, because the president is a liar.

Meanwhile, 800,000 federal workers just called their utility providers and promised that Mexico was going to pay their electric bill.

I’m sure it will work.