Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Image

Trump’s invalid administration is considering a rule change that would allow discrimination against homeless transgender people seeking shelter.



Ben Carson, the world’s most hated Oreo lover , and secretary of The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is proposing changes to the 2012 Equal Access Rule. The original rule was meant to “ensure shelters and programs do not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity”. With HUD’s proposed change, shelter providers would be allowed to use “an individual’s sex for the purposes of determining accommodation within such shelters and for purposes of determining sex for admission to any facility.” Providers would be able to consider “privacy, safety, practical concerns, [and] religious beliefs” when making a determination about an individual’s sex.

According to Huffington Post, in a Wednesday press release the National Center for Transgender Equality brought attention and opposition to the proposal. Executive director Mara Keisling blasted the proposed changes as a “heartless attack on some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”

“The programs impacted by this rule are life-saving for transgender people, particularly youth rejected by their families, and a lack of stable housing fuels the violence and abuse that takes the lives of many transgender people of color across the country. Secretary Carson’s actions are contrary to the mission of his Department and yet another example of tragic cruelty of this administration,” Keisling said in a statement.

According to Huffington Post HUD Secretary Ben Carson told House lawmakers this week HUD was “not currently anticipating changing the rule.”

“He lied,” the advocacy group said on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, Trump’s administration has also lied about giving support for the LGBTQIA community; trans people have been barred from military service, numerous regulations meant to protect this vulnerable community have been rescinded, and, of course, they’ve also tried to repeal the Affordable Care Act which supports equal treatment of trans people in medical settings.



According to transequality.org, homelessness is “ a critical issue for transgender people; one in five transgender individuals have experienced homelessness at some point in their lives. Family rejection and discrimination and violence have contributed to a large number of transgender and other LGBQ-identified youth who are homeless in the United States – an estimated 20-40% of the more than 1.6 million [youth].”

As this administration seeks to increase discrimination, advocacy groups say attacks on transgender people in the U.S. are on the rise.

In the past week alone communities have mourned the loss of Muhlaysia Booker (Texas), Michelle ‘Tamika’ Washington (Philadelphia),and Claire Legato (Ohio), among others surely unnamed. Last year, the Human Rights Campaign tracked at least 26 murders of trans people, a number that is often skewed as low because of rampant mis-gendering of trans people, making it harder for advocacy groups to identify the victims as being trans. The majority of victims have been black transgender women.

No matter what your moral, religious, scientific, or personal stance is on transgender people; denying basic human rights flat out inhumane.