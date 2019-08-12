Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Because the Trump administration is made of people like Stephen Miller and those who think like him, on Monday the group of evil white men and complicit white women released a new regulation that would target legal immigrants for needing government benefits.



According to CNN, the new rule would make it easier to “reject green card and visa applications” if applicants have little education, and used benefits including “Medicaid, food stamps, and housing vouchers because they’d be deemed more likely to need government assistance in the future.”

Because the White House administration was born with several pairs of boots and different colored laces, the draconian and warped ideology behind the rule is that imposing veto power over visas and green cards based on benefits needs will promote “self-reliance and self-sufficiency for those seeking to come to or stay in the United States,” acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said during a White House briefing, CNN reports.

Implementing this rule could lower legal immigration by making it harder for low-income immigrants to be welcome in the U.S. unless they are working on a Trump-owned property.

From CNN:

Under current regulations put in place in 1996, the term “public charge” is defined as someone who is “primarily dependent” on government assistance, meaning it supplies more than half their income. But it only counted cash benefits, such as Temporary Assistance for Needy Families or Supplemental Security Income from Social Security. Officials can take into account an applicant’s financial resources, health, education, skills, family status and age. But few people are rejected on these relatively narrow grounds, experts said.

This rule, however, doesn’t apply to white women who are looking to become models as they can merely seek permanent citizenship through a Trump-based program called WMWFW, or “White Models We Fuck With,” which is more commonly referred to as the “Einstein visa” or, as it’s known around the White House, the “Melania visa.”