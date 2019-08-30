Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

The stale swamp water that is the Trump administration has issued a policy change that would deport hundreds of immigrant children with life-threatening illnesses, because the Trump administration is dog shit.



From CBS News:

A vibrating vest, nebulizer, and special medication help keep 16-year-old Jonathan Sanchez alive. He’s battling cystic fibrosis, a life-threatening disorder damaging his lungs and digestive system. It also claimed the life of his sister Samantha, back in Honduras, when she was just 6 months old. The family came to the U.S. legally in 2016 and applied for “medical deferred action,” a program that allows immigrants to receive life-saving treatment for up to two years. But, this week they received a denial notice, giving them 30 days to leave the country or face deportation. “To receive that letter is like a big hit,” said Gary Sanchez, Jonathan’s father. “I don’t know what will happen with the future.”

The utterly evil personification of pig vomit that is the Trump administration has changed the medical deferment program portion of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). In doing so, hundreds of immigrant children, some of whom are receiving life-saving treatment, may be forced to leave the country.

Jonathan Sanchez said that being forced to leave the country was effectively killing him.

“The letter, in the words, it said that we need to leave the country in 33 days. But in my perspective, it’s making legal homicide,” he said, CBS News reports.