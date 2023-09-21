Tristan Thompson Granted Guardianship Over 16-year-old Brother

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristan Thompson now has temporary guardianship over his younger brother Amari Thompson after his mother, Andrea’s, untimely death in January.



He requested the guardianship and the California Supreme Court officially granted it on September 21, 2023. Tristan will also be managing his mother’s inheritance on his brother’s behalf.

Tristan’s 17-year-old brother has epilepsy and needs 24-hour support, and his mother was his provider in Toronto, Canada before her death. In the latest season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan flew to Toronto to be with his family, and Tristan then decided to bring his brother to California to take care of him. Their father, Trevor Thompson has been out of the brothers’ lives since 2014.

Shortly after that tragedy, another ensued. The roof of Tristan’s Los Angeles home caved in due to weather conditions, forcing him and his brother to move into Khloe’s home. However, Khloe claims that the two are strictly platonic and that she just wanted to help take care of her loved ones saying on The Kardashians, “Tristan and I are not back together. I know it’s hard for everyone to believe but I love love love Andrea and I love Tristan. I love Amari, and this is what family does. Tristan is the father of my kids.”

Khloe and Tristan first started dating in 2016 and had a tumultuous relationship filled with cheating on Tristan’s side several times over the five years they were together. The couple welcomed two children together, True and Tatum. Both pregnancies were overshadowed by evidence of Tristan cheating on her were revealed.

Although their relationship was riddled with scandal, Kardashian fans find Khloe’s decision to still be in contact with Tristan is embarrassing. Nevertheless, the two continue to co-parent and be friends, she also said on The Kardashaians regarding her giving personality, “I’m grateful I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else who has no other support system right now,” she added. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right. It’s not the way I was raised.”

However, Khloe’s ride-or-die attitude shouldn’t be a surprise to anybody as she has been known to be the most caring of the Kardashian sisters, constantly taking children and adults under her wing, from her brother Rob and his daughter, Dream, to still be best friends with her sister, Kourtney’s ex.