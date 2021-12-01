The 64th GRAMMY Awards have gone with a familiar face to host the festivities. The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return to once again emcee the show. The GRAMMYS air Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS.



After last year’s Covid-19 impacted show was held outdoors at L.A. Live and the Microsoft Theater, the event will return to the Crypto. com Arena aka Staples Center.

Side note: Everyone in Los Angeles hates the new arena name and will continue to call it Staples Center.

Noah had the tall task of hosting an awards show during a pandemic and did a great job with the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, so it’s no surprise the Recording Academy would have him back. He kept things light and fun as the audience and performers were constantly rotated throughout the various venues.

“Trevor was amazing as our host for the 63rd GRAMMY Awards with praise from the music community, music fans and critics,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “We’re so excited to welcome Trevor back to the GRAMMYs stage and feel fortunate to once again have him hosting what we believe will be an unforgettable evening.”

In addition to airing on CBS, the GRAMMYS will also stream live on Paramount+.



“Trevor brought his trademark talent and versatility to last March’s GRAMMYS and we can’t wait for him to host the event on CBS and Paramount+ again this year,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News & Sports, Paramount+.

As previously reported by The Root, Jon Batiste leads this year’s nominees with 11 nominations including Record of the Year, Album of the Y ear, Traditional R&B Album and Best Score Soundtrack for the Visual Medium for Soul. Batiste previously won an Academy Award for his work in Soul.

H.E.R. and Doja Cat each received 8 nominations, while Anderson.Paak and Bruno Mars gained 4 noms for “Leave the Door Open,” including Record of the Year. After debuting Silk Sonic at last year’s event, we can’t wait to see what the duo will bring this time around.

When he’s not hosting award shows and Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, Noah can be found on his Back to Abnormal comedy tour.

The 64th GRAMMY Awards air Monday, Jan. 31 at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT on CBS and Paramount+.