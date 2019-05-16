Photo: Leon Neal (Getty Images)

Now we know Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin gets his balling from his father.



It was just last year that Mnuchin was under fire for spending $1 million in taxpayers’ money because he couldn’t dare sit his ass on a commercial flight, instead taking a military jet all around the country.

Well, his dad just blew $91 million on a fucking stainless steel rabbit and not even the kind of rabbit that women enjoy.

According to Bloomberg, Mnuchin’s papa, art dealer Bob Mnuchin, opened his wallet all the way up to buy the Jeff Koons creation at Christie’s auction house, making it the largest payout for a living artist.

Mnuchin’s father claims that he made the purchase on behalf of a client but that’s art talk for “don’t break into my house looking for the stainless steel rabbit because it won’t be there.”

The rabbit that doesn’t vibrate was estimated to be worth some $50 million to $70 million and was a part of a group of works from the family of late media mogul Si Newhouse, Bloomberg reports.

Alex Rotter, chairman of postwar and contemporary art at Christie’s, told Bloomberg that many of us just see a silver rabbit that doesn’t even talk, but to a person who is trained in the art of creating a false narrative behind a shiny rabbit, the sculpture is the antithesis of “the perfect man,” Michelangelo’s David.

“He is young, he’s muscular,” said Rotter. “He has long arms, strong legs. He’s carved by one of the greatest artists of all time with a chisel, out of one block of the purest white marble. The end of this is not a computer screen because that’s not a carved figure. The end is a small bunny.”

Bloomberg notes that the rabbit, which doesn’t have a pull string so that it can say, “What up, doc?” was a hit from the time it was created in 1986 and fetched $1 million in 1992; a large sum, even then.

Bloomberg notes that the sale brings Koons back to the top of the art world, which is funny, considering he was caught copying another artist’s work just a year ago and was forced to pay $168,000 to the artist he stole from.

Further proof that whiteness always falls forward.