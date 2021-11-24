Wendy Williams’ brother Tommy is speaking out against rumors that his sister, veteran radio legend and talk show icon Wendy Williams is currently suffering from dementia.

Per Newsweek, Tommy’s response comes after several outlets reported over the weekend that the eponymous talk show host was “confined to a wheelchair” and possibly dealing with the effects of early onset dementia. However, according to Tommy, those reports are all false.

“We haven’t had any alerts like that and I haven’t seen anything like that or have had conversations with her that would lead me to believe that,” Tommy explained in an exclusive interview. “We routinely go up and check on Wendy even though we’re all down here in Florida. I try to make it up there and my dad speaks with Wendy frequently. So no, we don’t have any concerns concerning her mental state. It’s all physical. I am trying to find out if she’s coming down for Thanksgiving. I mean—she’s normal like that.”

As previously reported by The Root, Wendy finally gave an update herself on how she’s really doing at the top of this month, writing in an Instagram post:

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic. “I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready. I want to thank all of my staff and our guest hosts for stepping up and stepping in while I can’t be there. I also want to thank Debmar-Mercury and our stations for being so understanding and supportive while I work my way back.

She concluded, “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me. “I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching.”

The Root continues to send prayers and well wishes for Wendy’s recovery.