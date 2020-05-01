Today Would Have Been Gigi Bryant’s 14th Birthday

A woman looks at a mural by the artists Muck Rock and Mr79lts showing Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who were killed with seven others in a helicopter crash on January 26, in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. Photo : Apu Gomes ( AFP via Getty Images )

We should not be mourning the loss of a young girl on what would have been her 14th birthday, but here we are.

Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant was tragically killed in a January 26 helicopter crash that also took the lives of her father, the helicopter pilot, and the other six passengers on board. It was a horrific loss for all the families involved, as well as fans across the world.

Gigi was a rising basketball star who looked to be following in her legendary father’s footsteps on the court. There was no doubt about her love and passion for the game.

She also loved her family very much, as evidenced by the many videos and photographs across the internet as well as the words spoken by her mother, Vanessa Bryant, at the public memorial for the crash victims.

Many took to Twitter Friday morning to express love for the little “Mambacita” as she is known.

Rest in heavenly paradise, Gigi. You were gone too soon.

