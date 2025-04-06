Tisha Campbell Tests Her Son's Black History Knowledge and Was Surprised By The Results

In five seasons in the role of Gina on the hit 1990s FOX comedy series “Martin,” and five seasons as Jay Kyle on the 2000s comedy “My Wife and Kids,” Tisha Campbell will forever be a part of Black culture. So you can imagine how shocked (and probably a little ashamed) she was when she gave her sons, 23-year-old Xen and 15-year-old Ezekiel, a pop quiz on Black culture that they completely failed.

“I take FULL responsibility, ya’ll 😂😂😂😂!” Campbell captioned an April 2 Instagram post.

In the first video, Campbell plays a “finish the phrase” game with Xen asking him to complete some commonly used phrases in the Black community, and his responses left her scratching her head and questioning herself as a Black mother.

First, when Campbell said “God is good,” Xen responded “God is great” instead of “all the time,” as is customary.

He also had no idea what she meant when she asked where “the kitchen” was located when talking about a person’s hair. But Campbell was especially outraged when Xen answered “My name is Gordon Stolsky” to her prompt ”My name is Bennett,” when he certainly should have said, “and I ain’t in it!”

One answer he did get right was the time to come in when you’re playing outside, which everyone knows is “when the streetlights come on.”

As you can probably guess, the comment section was loaded with laughs from Black folks who thought Xen’s answers warranted us revoking his Black card.

Take his card🤣🤣🤣” wrote someone in the comments.

Others thought Campbell should have let her kids spend more time around extended family.

“That’s from not letting him visit his hood cousins during summer time,” someone else chimed in.

But Campbell isn’t the only parent getting disappointing answers from their kids.”Finish the Black phrase” is a now-viral TikTok challenge that has Black folks asking everyone from their kids to their white co-workers to finish their Black sentences.

Check out this hilarious exchange when a Black mom tries to see if gentle parenting has done her two Black daughters a disservice. Although she looks shocked, she shouldn’t have been surprised to find out they had no idea how to finish the phrase, “Don’t let your mouth write a check your..” because obviously their asses have never had to cash one.

But Tisha Campbell got some better answers from her younger son Ezekiel, who knew that when some says “catch these hands,” they mean they’re ready to fight. But when asked to finish the line “Ain’t we lucky we got ‘em” from the “Good Times” theme song, he completely dropped the ball. Ezekiel also answered “chitterlings” instead of “dressing” when asked to give a “Black term for stuffing.” But Campbell was willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

“You’re better than your brother. Why don’t you go teach your brother how to be Black?” she said.