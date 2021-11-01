Normally you’d get some back and forth banter between me and the homie Shanelle Genai. But she’s on vacay, okay?! So alone I stand. But Insecure gon’ Insecure so to the races we go. I’m rocking Crenshawn right now.



Last week, we saw the crew come together, saw some Stanford, saw some robberies and saw Molly and Issa laughing—together—again. Both were also doing some reflecting about life: Issa had a lot of personal things going on with her relationship with Lawrence and her career trajectory; Molly was trying to understand why she and Issa couldn’t get back on the good foot (spoiler alert: Molly sucked).



Well, who needs to know how that transition is going when you can just “one year later” the whole shit and get right to the part where Issa is successfully putting on events and thangs, and Molly seems to be actualizing her therapy; Molly has a new hairdo, a new attitude and a whole lot of self-reflection on deck. Do you know where you’re going to, do you know the things that life is showing you? I guess we gon’ eff around and find out. Here are some thoughts, prayers and concerns about the Insecure season 5, episode 2...growth, okay?!

1. Do all my invisible niggas go to heaven?

I wasn’t prepared to enjoy the Crenshawn experience as much as I did. For one, how fucking awesome is the name Crenshawn? I’m sure there are a bevy (you see what I did there) of rappers from Crenshaw named Shawn who call themselves Crenshawn, perhaps even like a few years ago when 21 Savage inspired rappers to go from 22 to 99 Savage. Either way, how awesome to bring that into my life. Anyway, Crenshawn (played by Kofi Siriboe), with the help of Issa and her company, put together one hell of a fashion show experience. Not sure I’d have been like Issa’s White Boss, but it would have caught me off guard, too. But what I will say is that I have asked several individuals if “all my invisible niggas go to heaven?” today and it is definitely in the running for my favorite question of 2021.

2. Issa crying in bed with Nathan literally made me bust out in a full belly laugh.

Look, I don’t like to laugh at another’s misery, but I swear I didn’t see that coming so the complete out-of-the-blue-ness of it in a situation that shouldn’t exist in the first place (and they both knew that they ain’t need to be back in the sack) took me out. If I ever see Issa out in the streets—perhaps at the next Crenshawn show—I’ll make sure to apologize. Seriously, though, I like Nathan and Issa as friends, and really, I think Nathan does too, so I thought he would regret taking her up on that offer to stay the night. And the crying? Whew chile, that is a permanent “I got plans” if she ever asks him to stay the night again. But I do enjoy their banter...as friends.

3. I struggle with trusting a new Molly, but I like this version that seems more...pleasant.

I struggle with Molly like she’s somebody who did me dirty in real life. And yet, there’s a certain part of that really wants her to be happy and I like that she seems to have actually internalized therapy (read: was open to it; this is one of the hardest parts of going to therapy, so kudos to her) and is putting stuff in motion. Even to the point of taking stock of who she was and how she was viewed by others, which is a lesson we could all use. I would have liked to see how she and Issa got back to “back back” but I’m glad they’re there. They’re basically each other’s spouse right now, in that work-husband/wife way. I mean, Molly has her own pillow...that’s a big deal.

4. I kind of see how Issa finna end right back up with Lawrence, even considering he should have a 3- to 4-month-old right about whenever in time they are.

Issa is good, but she isn’t exactly happy. Her career is careering and maybe it’s about to blow and maybe Crenshawn is about to be the artist to help her realize her vision, but she’s lonely to a degree. Sure she has Molly, but they ain’t smashing and Nathan, well, we covered him. Nathan needs to go tend to his downtown plans from here on out. I can see Lawrence coming back to L.A. and calling Issa and they fall into a routine of sorts because it’s just easy and I’m guessing dating is really hard there. It’s hard for folks in supremely Black cities, in cities where the melanin pops but less frequently I imagine that struggle is a burden. Either way, Lawrence—who is afraid to fall out of a trolly in San Francisco—is probably coming back to L.A. and will light the internet on fire when at the end of the series he proposes to Issa who says yes. Don’t mark my words, but don’t not mark my words either.

Until next time, okay?!