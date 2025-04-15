Entertainment

Tiktok Is Swooning Over 'Sexy' Chinese Man Who Gets 1 Million Views As He Raps to Black Wife

This interracial on couple are making the internet swoon over how cute they are

By
Mahalia Otshudy
Image for article titled Tiktok Is Swooning Over &#39;Sexy&#39; Chinese Man Who Gets 1 Million Views As He Raps to Black Wife
Screenshot: TikTok

Nazarite and Sabelo might just be TikTok’s cutest couple right now, garnering millions of page views as they go about their day. Women swoon over Nazarite’s eyes and his stare and his wife Sabelo is all glam and sweet.

Before we get to their most viral video, here’s a bit about the couple. Nazarite is the owner of a Korean grill in South Africa named Golden Hour and Sabelo is a medical doctor.

“I don’t know why just looking at y’all makes me so happy. I love it for you guys,” one user wrote in the comments under their videos, and many comments are similar. Now, fans are swooning after they participated in this TikTok trend.

In the viral video that got one million views, Narazite [left] raps along to a trending Chinese rap song and literally pulls his wife towards him. The video is hawt, at least that’s what the TikTok comments are saying.

“When he looked down at you... girlll,” wrote one user in the replies.

Another user added, “why did I blush when he grabbed you?”

Another user couldn’t help but ask: “Who watched this more than twice?”

A lot of comments were similar to this one: “I don’t know what he said, but it goes hard.” And yes, we are confused by the lyrics of the Chinese rap song. So, what does it mean? Creator GigiQian seems to have answers for us.

According to the creator, the lyrics to the song are impossibly hard to translate even if you speak Mandarin, but a loose translation is that the rapper is saying that good things are coming, or more specifically, he is telling the good fortune to come to him. This translation just makes the couples video even more adorable if we think of it as hubby Nazarite telling his good fortune, his wife, to come towards him.

“This has to be the cutest thing ever,” wrote a user underneath the couples post, and we just have to agree.