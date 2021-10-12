It’s been a minute since we got an update on Tiger Woods, but I’m happy to deliver some good news.

In February, we reported that the legendary golfer was involved in a nasty, single-car accident in Los Angeles that left him with multiple leg injuries. As he continues to recuperate, he’s understandably made it a point to keep a low profile. But over the weekend, People reports that he made a rare public appearance to watch his 12-year-old son, Charlie, compete in a golf tournament. And while he was photographed wearing a black compression sleeve that covered his right leg, he was seen without crutches and was walking without a limp.

“Tiger has made a remarkable recovery in the past few months, but it’s even more significant lately,” a source told People. “It’s like every day he can do more, he can handle more, the pain is less, and he’s feeling better.”

According to the source, the 15-time major champion has been pushing himself in physical therapy in order to work up to his body’s limits.

“He says that the pain is very manageable now,” the source said. “For the first couple months, he’d just be sitting at home with his leg up, and it would be throbbing, and he’d be in so much pain. Now he still has pain, but it’s nothing like what he dealt with before. He’s feeling strong and healthy and optimistic that he’ll be able to return to tour.”

When that return could come is unclear, but if Woods has proven anything, it’s never to doubt his dedication to his craft or his resolve. In 2019, the 45-year-old won his first major since the 2008 U.S. Open.

“He’s got a timeframe in his head, but he’s not really putting that out there; he knows when he wants to return, and he’s going to make it happen,” the source said. “He says even if he’s not at 100%, he knows how important it is to get back out there and compete. That’s his goal.”

We love to hear that Tiger’s encouraged by his progress and hopefully, he makes his triumphant return to the green soon.

