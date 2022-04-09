Tiger Woods dropped an F-bomb while playing at the Masters on Thursday, and if you’re a true Tiger fan, you know that in his best performing moments–the cussing comes with it. In what was otherwise a triumphant round of golf during his first tournament since his car crash in early 2021, Tiger got just a wee bit frustrated at the results of his swing.

After he shot from the trees on the par-4 ninth hole, the ball rolled off of the green. While the commentator detailed the shot, the famed golfer got caught on a hot mic saying, “Ah, fuck off.” While the broadcaster, Sky Sports issued an apology for the on air outburst, golf fans around the world rejoiced at having “the real Tiger” back at his best.

“Apologies if you heard any untoward language there,” commentator Andrew Coltart told viewers. “He got caught out with the breeze. When he said ‘Get there’, he meant get it up on to that shelf. When it didn’t he was surprised and the frustration was boiling over.”

Woods’ 2021 accident in Los Angeles nearly caused him to lose his leg. The 46 year old all but shattered the limb, and he had to undergo extensive rehabilitative treatment because of it. However, as he so often manages to do, Woods is finding his way back to the game he loves so much.

“I can swing a golf club,” Woods told reporters afterward. “The walking’s not easy — it’s difficult. As I said, with all the hard work, my leg is going to be difficult for the rest of my life. That’s just the way it is, but I’m able to do it. I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception. I mean, the place was electric.”

In his incredible return to the Masters, Tiger Woods is proving that he still owns this game, and on the green, he can do and say as he damn well pleases.