Los Angeles Sheriff Reveals Tiger Woods Was Driving 40 Miles Over the Speed Limit Prior to Single-Car Accident

On April 1, in what may or may not have been an April Fools’ Day joke, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that detectives had determined the cause of Tiger Woods’ single-car accident from February 23, in which the 45-year-old suffered an assortment of significant injuries.

At the time, Villanueva declined to spill the beans out of privacy concerns. But exactly a week later, he apparently had a change of heart because on Wednesday morning, he went full Wendy Williams and told all of Tiger’s business.



From ESPN:



Woods’ SUV was traveling from 84 to 87 mph on a downhill stretch of road outside Los Angeles that had a speed limit of 45 mph and was going 75 mph when his car hit a tree, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said.

Yes, you read that correctly: Homie was doing 87 in a 45 mph zone. These streets of LA might be a lot of things, but one thing they aren’t is a race track.



Villanueva blamed the crash solely on excessive speed and the golfer’s inability to maintain control of his vehicle. There was also zero evidence that he was impaired or distracted while driving, and Sheriff’s Capt. James Powers said that Woods failed to brake prior to the wreck.



Woods wasn’t cited for the accident.



Previously, we reported at The Root that the 15-time major champion suffered significant injuries as a result of the crash. Anish Mahajan, chief medical officer and interim CEO at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, described both the injuries and the surgeries Woods underwent at the time as such:



“Mr. Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right lower extremity that were treated during emergency surgery by Orthopaedic trauma specialists at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, a level 1 trauma center. Comminuted open fractures affecting both the upper and lower portions of the tibia and fibula bones were stabilized by inserting a rod into the tibia. Additional injuries to the bones of the foot and ankle were stabilized with a combination of screws and pins. Trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg required surgical release of the covering of the muscle to relieve pressure due to swelling.”

In the time since, Woods has been recuperating in Florida and has requested privacy as he heals from what easily could’ve been a fatal accident.

Thankfully, Tiger is still with us, and we wish him a speedy recovery.