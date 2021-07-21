Tiger Woods and Jada Pinkett Smith Tee Up in New Miniseries Filmed Right Before Woods’ Tragic Car Crash

The first episode of Tiger Woods’ miniseries is out now.

Filmed in tandem with Golf Digest, A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons shows the 15-time major champion in conversation with a handful of celebrities as they tee up and talk about life. Per People, the debut episode features Jada Pinkett Smith showing off her skills; but what’s most interesting, perhaps, is the fact that this episode was filmed the day before Woods’ devastating single-car accident that left him with two open leg fractures and a shattered ankle.

Prior to the episodes beginning a message appears pointing out that fact, clarifying that the episodes are being released with Woods’ blessing:

“This series was filmed on February 22, 2021, the day before Tiger Woods’ car accident. We’re sharing this content with the blessing of Tiger and his guests. We thank everyone for their involvement and wish Tiger a continued speedy recovery.”

Throughout the nearly half-hour-long show, Smith and Woods can be seen discussing myriad topics, such as Tiger’s history-making Masters win in 2019 and the challenges of getting older, specifically as it relates to bodily challenges. Commenting on the gradual wear and tear, Woods said, “Sucks getting older,” to which Smith responded, “”I like the wisdom that comes with it.”

Woods then brought up his 10 operations, which led Smith to inquire about how he’s been able to stay resilient and bounce back all these years. In hindsight, Woods’ response is especially poignant, considering what we now know happened the very next day.

“I’m always fighting, you know, and I’m always trying to get better,” he said. “That’s all I know. I feel like I’m never out of the fight, you know, in that regard, I’m always pushing.”

Back in late May, Woods spoke with Golf Digest, where he gave an update on his recovery and whether or not he hopes to play golf again anytime soon.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy. I do my routines every day and am focused on my No. 1 goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time. This has been an entirely different animal. I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

He later added, “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

You can catch A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Playing Lessons every Tuesday on Golf Digest through August 10.

