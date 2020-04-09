Tiger Beat: Reporter Asks Trump About Pardoning Joe Exotic During a Pandemic

Photo : Chip Somodevilla ( Getty Images )

It’s good to know that the reporters over at the New York Post have their fingers on the pulse of America. Currently, the United States is the epicenter of a global pandemic in which people are forced to stay in their homes, death numbers continue to rise and there still appears to be no end in sight.



The president has been hard to pin down on crucial matters, including how horribly he handled the situation, but a reporter for the New York Post— who shall remain nameless because his parents don’t deserve to be dragged into this—used his precious question to ask the president about a goddamn redneck, tiger- selling, paramedic jacket- having man who once bragged during his husband’s funeral about how the dead man used to rub his “big ole balls across his face,” Joe Exotic.



If you aren’t up on the latest happenings in the world because we are living through a global pandemic, then let me put you up on game: Tiger King is a Netflix show into the weirdness that is white people and their love for big cats. There are so many goddamn twists and turns in this thing that it’s difficult to remember who is the good guy. Spoiler alert: there are no good guys.



Anyway, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is a keeper of all kinds of exotic animals and paramedic jackets. His nemesis is a woman named Carole Baskin who greets her internet viewership with the cringe-inducing “Hey all you cool cats and kittens.” Exotic hates her so much that he allegedly plotted to kill her. That and his illegal capture and selling of big cats landed him in the big house.



And now some dipshit at the Post used his one question to ask the president not about when stimulus checks are going to reach the American people or why the president keeps shifting blame from China to the CDC. Nope, this asshat wanted to know whether the president planned on pardoning fucking Joe Exotic.

You can always tell which side you’re on and whether you’re doing this right if Donald Trump Jr. is with you. Not-Ivanka found the exchange between his dad and the reporter “hilarious,” Business Insider reports.



I loved Tiger King as much as the next cool cat, but come the fuck on. Right now isn’t the time for this shit. And the president didn’t even know what the reporter was talking about or at least he acted like he didn’t.



“I know nothing about it. He has 22 years, for what? What did he do?”



Yes, Exotic is in jail for 22 years. And, yes, he planned on asking the president for a pardon, but who gives a fuck about Joe Exotic during a time where some people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, where recently some 6.6 million more people have filed for unemployment, which means that 16.8 million people in total have filed since the coronavirus began. Let’s find out where the president sits on whether to pardon a man who aspires to be a country singer but doesn’t even sing his own shitty- ass country songs except for “Here Kitty Kitty”—b ecause that song slaps.

